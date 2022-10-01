Tim Farron set to run London Marathon for air ambulance charity

Our former leader really is a glutton for punishment. Last year he ran the London Marathon, raising over £5000 for the Brathay Trust, a social enterprise supporting young people in Cumbria.

And tomorrow he plans to do it all again:

12 hours ago I was speaking at the Upper Eden Rotary Club in Brough (great people!), then Rosie and I got the 145am sleeper from Carlisle (which was excellent).. and I’ve now got my race number for tomorrow. No turning back! (Oh, and please sponsor me..) https://t.co/zoVpnTfH1R pic.twitter.com/zyOFTQfDQ8 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) October 1, 2022

This time, he’s fundraising for the Great North Air Ambulance and has already raised more than £3000.

From the Westmorland Gazette:

At the weekend, he did an 18-mile training run from the Air Ambulance base at Langwathby down to Shap. He said: “In such a rural county, with many accidents happening miles away from the nearest road, the service that the Great North Air Ambulance provides is simply irreplaceable. “Not only can they be on-site in a matter of minutes, but they can also transport patients to specialist centres in Lancashire and the North East at speed. “It’ll be an honour to run the London Marathon to raise funds for the charity.”

If you want to show some solidarity with Tim on his long run round London, you can donate here.

