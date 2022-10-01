Lib Dem social media ad calls on Conservatives to cancel conference and sort out their mess

On Thursday we reported on Ed Davey’s call for the Conservatives to cancel their Conference and get on with sorting out the mess they have created in the economy. We will all feel the effects of their recklessness in the months and years to come.

The party’s comms teams have backed this up with this social media ad. If you haven’t seen it in your feeds, that’s probably a good thing as party members and supporters aren’t usually the target audience of our campaigns.

New Lib Dem ad just droppped on social media ahead of Conservative Party conference. pic.twitter.com/W8gfZ2cQpE — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 30, 2022

Conferences are supposed to be a moment to showcase the best your party has to offer, to make the most of that spot in the media. The sight of Conservatives drinking champagne while people face soaring bills and find it increasingly difficult to get a mortgage will not, we suspect, go down particularly well with voters.

And when people are seeing their hard earned cash or chance of ever owning a house evaporate before their eyes, how will they respond to the PM and Chancellor not just doubling down on their plan to cut taxes for the wealthiest but actually bragging about it?

Ed Davey is absolutely right that they shouldn’t be living it up in Birmingham. They should be recalling Parliament. There are already reports that Conservative MPs are talking to Labour about voting down the worst elements of the budget.

NEW: I understand “multiple” Conservative MPs are in talks with Labour in Parliament to defeat elements of the “mini-budget. Particular focus on 45p rate. Focus is on sending a signal to markets. Only takes around 35 Tories to rebel for defeat. More on my @lbc show shortly — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 30, 2022

Reports suggest that Liz Truss intends to pay in part for her boost to the rich by slashing benefits. From the Metro:.

Asked if benefits would be uprated in line with inflation, Mr Kwarteng said: ‘It’s premature for me to come to a decision on that, but we are absolutely focused on making sure that the most vulnerable in our society are protected through what could be a challenge.’ Chris Philp, the chancellor’s deputy in the Treasury, also refused to commit to the government’s previous pledge during an appearance on ITV.

Tory MPs:may be less motivated to block such a disastrous and disgusting measure, unfortunately. When even people on healthy incomes feel their budgets being stretched, there may be more public sympathy for those trying to survive on the pittance that the benefits system gives the most vulnerable.

Liz Truss has said today that she expects “disruption” from her plans. In fact for many people they will be catastrophic. The initial opinion polls suggest that voters are not willing to put up for chaos that they did not vote for.

Our new Prime Minister is even worse at communicating than she is at economic policy so it is hard to see how this coming week will be a good one for the Conservatives.