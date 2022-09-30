What does the economic chaos mean for us?

Yesterday’s YouGov poll gave Labour an unprecedented 33 point lead over the Tories. With Lib Dems dropping to 7% you might think that is bad news for us, but, as we all know, polling is granular, and it actually increases our chances in Blue wall seats.
In the Guardian, Gaby Hinchcliffe reports on our chances in Surrey, driven by fears over fracking as well as the cost of living (which has now gone far beyond high energy prices).
For in his (Jeremy Hunt’s) South West Surrey seat and Dominic Raab’s Esher and Walton, plus neighbouring Guildford and Woking, Lib Dems are snapping closer to Tory heels.
Seats like this only really wobble in a crisis, as happened in the mid-1970s after economic turmoil under Ted Heath, and in the 1990s after the last sterling crisis. The combination of economic chaos and threats to the green belt is theoretically a gift to them. But is it enough to collapse the “blue wall”, that small but strategically important set of Tory-held seats where Labour can’t win but the Lib Dems just might?
Neil Sherlock, a former adviser to Nick Clegg, fought South West Surrey for the Lib Dems in 1992. He remembers the thrill of feeling the tide running his way, until the last few days when voters suddenly got cold feet. “They’d say, ‘I’d love to vote for you, but we’re not having that Neil Kinnock’,” he recalls. The Lib Dems thrive under opposition leaders who don’t scare their voters, a description that increasingly fits Keir Starmer. But still, though they came within a few hundred votes of snatching South West Surrey in 2001, it’s always hovered just beyond reach.
The YouGov poll may be a bit of an outlier, so we need to watch the general trend, of course. However the vultures are gathering.
For example, a petition to Parliament to “Call an immediate general election to end the chaos of the current government” is already well past the 100,000 threshold that triggers a debate in Parliament.
As we reported yesterday, Ed Davey has called on Liz Truss to cancel the Conservative conference and recall Parliament so MPs can debate the economic crisis.
And there are rumours that letters of no confidence in Liz Truss have already been sent to the 1922 Committee. Although the rules state that a leader should not be challenged for at least a year after a contest, there is nothing to stop the Committee changing the rules.
Now we guess not many of our readers buy the Daily Star so we thought you would enjoy yesterday’s front page.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
This finding from a reputed polling company cannot be disregarded, even with consideration of outlier variation. In general elections a lot of voting goes with the herd, meaning that many will vote Labour even where we are better placed to unseat a Tory.
A post conference bounce is a common phenomenon, but the consequences of missing out on a conference has hitherto been untested. The small crumb of comfort is that with this polling Truss is unlikely to go for an election.
It is not too late to redress the situation: it is futile to call for the Tories to cancel their conference, but it should not be too hard to hire a hall (somewhere accessible, but the location matters little) for a couple of days and attract a reasonable number of participants in situ and with a much larger number of Liberal Democrat members online. Motions that are attractive to media attention need to be debated, our leader and main spokespersons need to deliver set speeches.
7% is bad news for us; it certainly does not translate into increased chances of success in ‘Blue wall seats’. In 2010 we found that our drop in support was contagious; if our poll rating is low we will find it a very uphill task to persuade voters to switch to us anywhere.
Mary, What it means for us is that we have to raise our game massively. Tories in chaos. Labour surging. Lib Dems drifting unnoticed.
We have to realise we are no longer a big party and stop thinking if we manage our internal systems better good results will ensue. Our national party needs to be a dynamic, campaigning organisation, responding quickly to issues as they arise, getting us noticed and emphasising the benefits of a successful Lib Dem party to our nation. We can do it in by-elections. Why don’t we do it across the board?
We should not be an administrative and bureaucratic behemoth that takes two committees to decide that what is needed – a profile raising conference – cannot be rearranged because it is all too difficult. We have many good long standing Lib Dems on FCC and Federal Board, but as a unit they suffer from the malaise of wanting to do everything perfectly, that they totally ignore the truth that it is better to be approximately right than precisely wrong.
We need to stop talking continuously about the minutest detail of our own personal favourite issue such as PR and how to get Labour to help us change the electoral system sometime in the future and instead focus on how to make our party relevant to the people of our country right now.
Without a successful Lib Dem party all our favourite issues will go nowhere.
We need desperately need a shake up.