Mary Reid

“The Tories are the most economically right-wing major party in the developed world”

By | Fri 30th September 2022 - 3:00 pm

According to John Burn-Murdoch in the FT “The Tories have become unmoored from the British people“. The charts are very telling and worth looking at. You can see them here but best to go to the FT itself.

Through the mini-Budget Liz Truss has moved the Conservatives to the right of Brothers of Italy and US Republicans, and even to the right of Bolsonaro’s party in Brazil.

This is set alongside a chart showing the position of British voters on the two axes of social and economic values. Even the most right wing of Conservative voters are not in sympathy with Trussonomics. Lib Dem and Labour voters lie even further to the left, of course. In numerical terms, the Truss Government scores 9.4 out of 10 (far right), whereas Conservative voters average 4.2, and British voters overall have an average score of 3.2.

The Tories have plotted a course to the very edge of the economic map, and when they scan the horizon there is nobody to be seen.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • expats
    Jeff 30th Sep '22 - 2:28pm Jeff, Do you seriously think that Kwartang's promise to 'grow the economy' will be achieved by borrowing to fund tax cuts when sai...
  • Chris Moore
    Strongly agree with Dave and others' call for a special conference. Yes, one day or a weekend. Also that banging on about PR is a total turn off to the elec...
  • Jeff
    Joe Bourke 30th Sep '22 - 12:49pm: The Independent provides a helpful recap of what happened when other chancellors tried a dash for growth Th...
  • Roger Billins
    These polls are sensational but will calm down. I am old enough to remember 1981 when at some stage the Lib/SDP were at over 50% in the polls and the Tories wer...
  • Jason Connor
    I agree with most comments above. This poll figure is not good news for the Lib Dems and is very worrying. It will embolden Labour to campaign even more in seat...