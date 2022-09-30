“The Tories are the most economically right-wing major party in the developed world”

According to John Burn-Murdoch in the FT “The Tories have become unmoored from the British people“. The charts are very telling and worth looking at. You can see them here but best to go to the FT itself.

From the FT this morning. The Tories are now the most right-wing ruling party in the developed world and are completely out of step even with their own voters https://t.co/rkPAbJzOcE pic.twitter.com/uBoxC7d6H3 — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) September 30, 2022

Through the mini-Budget Liz Truss has moved the Conservatives to the right of Brothers of Italy and US Republicans, and even to the right of Bolsonaro’s party in Brazil.

This is set alongside a chart showing the position of British voters on the two axes of social and economic values. Even the most right wing of Conservative voters are not in sympathy with Trussonomics. Lib Dem and Labour voters lie even further to the left, of course. In numerical terms, the Truss Government scores 9.4 out of 10 (far right), whereas Conservative voters average 4.2, and British voters overall have an average score of 3.2.

The Tories have plotted a course to the very edge of the economic map, and when they scan the horizon there is nobody to be seen.

