Lib Dems overtake Labour in poll

Yes it is just one poll, but a good sign after people have seen our very clear intention to stop Brexit.
Westminster voting intention:
CON: 32% (-)
LDEM: 23% (+4)
LAB: 21% (-2)
BREX: 14% (-)
GRN: 4% (-3)
via @YouGov
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 18, 2019
Keep working to build this momentum.
It’s a good sign, but as Mike Smithson says you need to wait until mid October to see the underlying shifts as conference season tends to create froth.
The interesting thing will be whether Labour get a conference boost, or the opposite.
But ComRes has us on 23% today as well, although Labour on 24%
Which is this poll was reflected in a General Election result would give us a Tory Majority of 60
Liberal Democrats although getting more votes than Labour, ending up with 55 seats
Labour on 179 seats.
Still at least Boris would have a mandate for a No deal Brexit 🙂
@Rob think your referring to the IPSOS/ Mori poll rather than Comres?
@Matt – Swings at the next GE are going to be high on impossible to read. Take London, not an area where the Lib Dem’s have lots of MPs but an area where the Lib Dem’s are polling very strongly. Should I focus on the swing at the last GE? Or on who voted remain and where in the referendum? I suspect the latter is Moore useful now.
Given Lib Dem’s insiders seem to be predicting anything from 50 – 200 seats I’m in linden to believe that local polling is more useful as it would explain their optimism better.
Another poll put Liberal Democrats on 23% with Labour on 24%, Labour on 24%, the 1% difference is with the margin of error. There is an obituary in the Times for https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Baron_Northbourne, an hereditary peer who sat as a crossbencher, possibly causing a bye-election in their lordships house, a process which David Steel tried to abolish, in his private members bill which made retirement possible for peers, albeit without financial compensation.
There is a photograph of seven Lords-a-Leaping.
We have 3 Polls today (so far), 2 giving us 23% & the last 20%. We are probably averaging 19/20%.
Jo also gets a satisfaction rating of 35%, by far the highest (so far).
Its worth remembering that Parties normally get a boost after each Conference so those 23%s may just be that.
Or this could be the start of another upward step for us, we will have to wait & see.
As long as Boris retains around the 32% Mark and Brexit Party 14%
and as long as the Labour Libdem Vote remains around 44% combined
Boris is going to come out with a majority of at least 60
In fact the more of the 44% share of the vote LD take from Labour, the larger the Tory Majority will become It will not be until around Liberal Democrats taking 29% of the 44% from Labour and leaving Labour on 15% (highly unlikely) that the Liberal Democrats become the 2nd largest party.
Thats according to https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/ anyway.
But still like I said, I am sure everyone will agree that Boris will have a clear mandate and it will be entirely democrat for us to leave with no deal
matt: Your entire analysis assumes Uniform Nation Swing, but this is unlikely to be very useful particularly for Lib Dem support.