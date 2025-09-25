Lib Dems shortlisted for the Cllr Awards

Each year the Local Government Information Unit runs the Cllr Awards. This year three Lib Dems have been shortlisted for England and Wales, though none in Scotland.

The LGIU doesn’t give any background to the nominations, so we have unashamedly gathered some information together courtesy of ChatGPT. Do please add more details in the comments.

Community Champion

Cllr Harry Boparai

Harry serves on both Surrey County Council and Spelthorne District Council. He was the Liberal Democrat candidate (PPC) for Spelthorne in the 2024 General Election.

His profile on the Surrey Lib Dem site tells us:

Harry has a particular interest in improving services for young people and tackling anti-social behaviour, and represents Spelthorne on the Surrey Police & Crime Panel.

His profile on the Spelthorne Lib Dem website tells us more about his many achievements as a district and county councillor – including some literal grass roots activism.

Leader of the Year

Cllr Bridget Smith

Bridget has been a councillor in South Cambridgeshire District Council since 2008 and was elected as Council Leader in 2018, having led the Lib Dem Group since 2014. Under her leadership South Cambs successfully trialled a four day working week for staff, which has now become permanent.

Bridget is also Vice‑Chair of the District Councils’ Network.

Innovator of the Year

Cllr Alexander Ehmann

Alexander serves as Chair of the Transport and Air Quality Services Committee on the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames, which has seen a marked improvement in air quality. It is also an area that could be heavily impacted by any expansion of Heathrow Airport.

Congratulations and Good Luck to all of them.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.