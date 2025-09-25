ID Cards? We must be barking …

Unlike many Lib Dems I came to politics relatively late in life, but opposition to ID cards, along with the Iraq war, were absolutely key to my “Tony Blair made me a Liberal Democrat” political origin story. So you can imagine my surprise to wake up on Sunday to a BBC website headline telling me “Lib Dems consider ditching opposition to ID cards” and quoting Ed Davey as stating “times have changed”. He’s right, but not in ways that make ID cards more appealing, and none of the fundamental liberal arguments against are changed by inserting the word ‘Digital’ in front of the letters ‘ID’.

Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised – after all we saw an article from Lisa Smart here on LDV only a few weeks ago telling us we need to “update our thinking” and then there was a consultation at 8.00 on Sunday morning at Conference that was so well attended it overflowed out into the corridor. A clear majority of the comments in response to Lisa’s article were against ID cards, and while the consultation session had a small number of members speaking in favour, the rest were split between those opposing them outright on principle and those with reservations as to whether they could be implemented in a way that respects our privacy or whether a UK Government could actually successfully deliver such a large IT project. Some would only support them if they weren’t compulsory. As LDV’s Caron reported on Sunday, opposition was expressed most robustly by Alistair Carmichael MP who declared “If I have to bark at the tide on this, I will bark at the f**king tide”. One thing was very clear – there is currently no mandate from the Party’s membership to change our long standing policy of opposing ID cards.

So what problem are Digital ID cards intended to solve? While the Government is likely to pivot to say that they will make it easier to access public services, we should be very clear why they are really doing it – to help crack down on immigration and immigrants working illegally, and to perform that function it will need to be compulsory. Essentially they want to make it easier to identify and round-up ‘undesirable’ people in our country. That should ring alarm bells for every liberal-minded person, because a system that can identify one minority can be used to identify others.

I acknowledge that times have indeed changed. For a start, there is now the real possibility of a Farage-led Reform Government in 2029, and on the same day the BBC reported we might drop our opposition to ID cards they also reported Farage’s plan to deport 600,000 people if he wins power, most of whom are currently here entirely legally. Likewise we also see how Police ‘stop and search’ powers continue to be used disproportionately against the Black population, and concerted efforts to wind back the rights and freedoms of the Trans community in ways that threaten their very identity. We should not entertain any plan that carries the slightest potential of being used as a tool for mass deportations or to identify and persecute minorities.

And yes, I’ve heard the counter-arguments:

1) It’s inevitable, so lets campaign to make it less bad – no, it’s not inevitable. We’ve stopped ID cards from an authoritarian Labour Government before, and we can do it again, by building a coalition of opposition around the simple message of ‘No’. Wasting time debating how best to polish a turd just increases the probability that the Government gets exactly what it wants.

2) But other countries have them, like Estonia – other countries start from a different place to us, usually with written constitutions. The Estonian state was re-established while the memories of Soviet oppression were fresh. We have no written constitution, a Government with entrenched authoritarian instincts, and a state apparatus that craves control without accountability and with a habit of suppressing or obfuscating inconvenient bad news. Boris Johnson showed us the limits of our constitutional constraints, and Farage will push them further given the chance.

3) But I’ve already given my data to Google, Tesco etc – yes, but that was your choice and you can stop, and exercise your GDPR rights to have it deleted.

The perfect liberal ID card scheme is simply not possible within our current state and constitution. And even if it was possible – a non-compulsory ID card that respects our privacy, puts us in control of our data, constrained by guardrails so rigid it could never be extended or abused in the future, then what is it actually for? To provide another way of doing what we can already do, occasionally more easily, but at a cost of £billions that would inevitably be contracted out to the likes of Fujitsu?

So by all means lets reconsider, but I hope we quickly conclude that we were right the first time and that a UK digital ID would be a dangerously illiberal tool we wouldn’t want in the hands of Labour, never mind Reform. In the meantime, I’ll be on the beach with Alistair, barking at the f**king tide.

* Nick Baird is a Lib Dem activist and Chair of the Cheltenham Party. He is writing in a personal capacity.