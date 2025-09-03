Lisa Smart MP writes…Why now is the time to update our thinking on digital ID

Back in the 2000s, the Liberal Democrats led the fight against the Labour Government’s plans for compulsory ID cards and a vast, centralised database of personal information. The scheme was expensive, invasive, and fundamentally illiberal, and we were absolutely right to oppose it.
The values that guided us then still underpin our work today. We remain firmly committed to protecting privacy and civil liberties, and to limiting the power of the state. But the tools now available to both invade and protect privacy have evolved dramatically. In this new information age, it is only right that we take a fresh look at how best to defend these principles.
Smartphones are ubiquitous. Many of us now access banking, healthcare, and public services online. Meanwhile, private companies have created their own forms of digital identity, and government departments have trialled new systems, often without a clear, open debate about their scope or safeguards.
The world has changed profoundly, but our policy has remained largely unchanged for twenty years.
In an increasingly digital world, it is worth asking whether we should revisit our approach to ensure it continues to protect the freedoms we have always sought to uphold.
So what should we be thinking about?
It seems to me that any digital identity system needs to respect individual autonomy; needs to be voluntary, not compulsory; needs to protect people’s data, rather than collect more than is needed; and needs to be secure, transparent and designed with clear legal limits.
We also have to be honest about where things could go wrong. A poorly designed scheme could deepen digital exclusion or end up extending state power in horrifying and authoritarian ways. There’s also the prospect of poor implementation and wasted taxpayer money – the government’s track record on major IT projects (whether Labour or Conservative-led) doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.
At the same time, we shouldn’t dismiss the potential benefits. If done properly, digital identity could make it easier for people to prove who they are securely and quickly. It could reduce fraud, help identify undocumented migrants, and enable citizens to access what they’re entitled to without handing over unnecessary data or forcing them to duplicate time-intensive paperwork.
We should look to countries like Estonia, where they have successfully implemented an e‑ID system, built on a secure, interoperable platform that takes advantage of cutting edge digital tools to protect citizens. It has streamlined everything from voting and tax filing to healthcare, whilst maintaining public trust by giving citizens transparency and control over their own data.
A liberal approach would, above all, place power in the hands of individuals, not the state or large tech corporations. It would carefully examine solutions such as decentralised architecture to reduce the risk of data breaches, citizen-owned data, legal safeguards to prevent state-overreach, and interoperability to prevent vendor lock-in. It would be designed around consent, with clear limits on what information is collected, who owns that information, and who can access it.
We also need to think carefully about inclusion. Not everyone has a smartphone. Not everyone is confident online. Any system must work for people who are digitally illiterate and we should be prepared to offer proper alternatives and support, rather than leaving people behind.
All of this should be up for discussion.
That’s why I am hosting a Q&A session on Digital IDs at Autumn Conference. We want to hear from members across the party, whether you’re sceptical or curious – bring your questions, concerns, and ideas.
The Liberal Democrats have always led the way in defending civil liberties. We also believe in using technology to empower people and expand opportunity. The challenge now is to marry those two principles together to hold the Government to account.
We don’t need to rush to an answer. But we do need to start asking the right questions.
* Lisa Smart is the Liberal Democrat MP for Hazel Grove and the party's Home Affairs spokesperson
I am a Liberal, and we are against this sort of thing.
And now I’ve got the obligatory Harry Wilcock quote out of the way: there are some things we should absolutely compromise our policies on, when times change and new developments occur. This is not one of them. This is a liberal principle for a reason. I genuinely cannot believe that this article was written by a parliamentarian who sits for our party.
“It could reduce fraud, help identify undocumented migrants, and enable citizens to access what they’re entitled to without handing over unnecessary data or forcing them to duplicate time-intensive paperwork.”
There is always a human doing the identifying. So what we are talking about is outing some of the least safe, most at-risk people in society – and in the current climate, outing them to what is effectively a mob at the moment. But apparently this could be liberal.
Good grief.
Civil liberties should not be given away lightly; they are our most basic protection from tyranny.
One look at the current opinion polls should remind people of that.
Lib Dems and Liberals before us rightly fought to protect these basic freedoms against governments far more benign than the one we now face, with almost daily attacks on the right to express dissent (unless advocating for discrimination against vulnerable minorities, it seems). Those attacks have been met with regrettable silence when Liberals should have been challenging and opposing them.
Totally the wrong thing to do, at the wrong time. To put it mildly.
“digital identity could […] help identify undocumented migrants[…]”
At a time when bigotry and racism against migrants is being whipped up by seemingly everyone across the political spectrum, bigotry which we as liberals desperately need to be standing against, *this* is one of the top reasons given by our Home Affairs spokesperson for why we suddenly need to backtrack on a deeply held liberal principle that’s been our policy since at least 1950 (the year of Harry Willcock’s famous refusal to show his ID card because “I am a Liberal and I’m against this sort of thing”)?! Maybe there could be some reasons to think about doing so, but if snooping on migrants is the best justification this piece can come up with then I seriously doubt it – between this, voter ID requirements, and the ongoing shambles that is the Online Safety Act, we as liberals should be the ones challenging this seeming authoritarian turn toward a society that demands constant ID checks of its people. The post immediately before this one on LDV is about Christine Jardine standing up for migrants and saying that “Human beings are human beings. I intend to ensure my country treats everyone as such” – let’s listen to her, rather than floating U-turns in an attempt to chase every other party down the dangerous path of trying to be seen cracking down on migrants.
“A liberal approach would, above all, place power in the hands of individuals, not the state or large tech corporations.”
Quite right. And that is why a liberal approach does not ask people for their papers please in any circumstance beyond the strictly necessary.
Why don’t you instead focus your attention on restoring civil liberties that have been systematically trashed by Labour and Tory governments? We could, for example, start arguing for the removal of legislation that forces large swaths of the private sector to act as a nasty little adjunct of the state’s authority when it comes to checking people’s migration status.
Or, and bear with me because I know this is super-controversial: perhaps we could argue for the restoration of the right to peaceful protest, with safety from police intervention for making the wrong kind of noises?
While I agree with the principles, and said no to the NIR when offered by New Labour…
In the world today there ARE digital ID systems, and they are run by the FANGs and untrusted third-parties.
Want to watch iPlayer? Want to deal with your bank? Want to access your tax account? How about that online shop? Loyalty card? Do you want to login using your Google account? Your Facebook account? Are you OK with your logins being stored in Trump’s America? What is the minimum requirement for a single sign-on service to deal with the state?
It looks like there is no free coffee (mentioned in the Directory) at this Q&A. I shall brink a flask. I may have questions.
Its no bad thing to revisit any policy area, and I don’t for a moment doubt the good faith behind this
But….
We are a liberal party. If we are not the bastion against this kind of thing from a principle perspective, we leave the door open for people who oppose ID cards for themselves but want them to be mandatory for migrants and others they believe to deserve enhanced state scrutiny. It sounds like an odd thing, but ID cards were what confirmed me as a liberal, because I realised I agreed strongly with David Davis on this but precious little else. The best way to avoid incompetent delivery on an invasive, nosey innovation by the state is to decide the innovation should not go ahead. No to statutory ID cards, digital or otherwise.
I cannot imagine any circumstances in which a Liberal organisation could be in favour of ID cards. Is anybody watching what is happening in America at the moment? We want to import that nonsense here? I think not.