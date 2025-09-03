Lisa Smart MP writes…Why now is the time to update our thinking on digital ID

Back in the 2000s, the Liberal Democrats led the fight against the Labour Government’s plans for compulsory ID cards and a vast, centralised database of personal information. The scheme was expensive, invasive, and fundamentally illiberal, and we were absolutely right to oppose it.

The values that guided us then still underpin our work today. We remain firmly committed to protecting privacy and civil liberties, and to limiting the power of the state. But the tools now available to both invade and protect privacy have evolved dramatically. In this new information age, it is only right that we take a fresh look at how best to defend these principles.

Smartphones are ubiquitous. Many of us now access banking, healthcare, and public services online. Meanwhile, private companies have created their own forms of digital identity, and government departments have trialled new systems, often without a clear, open debate about their scope or safeguards.

The world has changed profoundly, but our policy has remained largely unchanged for twenty years.

In an increasingly digital world, it is worth asking whether we should revisit our approach to ensure it continues to protect the freedoms we have always sought to uphold.

So what should we be thinking about?

It seems to me that any digital identity system needs to respect individual autonomy; needs to be voluntary, not compulsory; needs to protect people’s data, rather than collect more than is needed; and needs to be secure, transparent and designed with clear legal limits.

We also have to be honest about where things could go wrong. A poorly designed scheme could deepen digital exclusion or end up extending state power in horrifying and authoritarian ways. There’s also the prospect of poor implementation and wasted taxpayer money – the government’s track record on major IT projects (whether Labour or Conservative-led) doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

At the same time, we shouldn’t dismiss the potential benefits. If done properly, digital identity could make it easier for people to prove who they are securely and quickly. It could reduce fraud, help identify undocumented migrants, and enable citizens to access what they’re entitled to without handing over unnecessary data or forcing them to duplicate time-intensive paperwork.

We should look to countries like Estonia, where they have successfully implemented an e‑ID system, built on a secure, interoperable platform that takes advantage of cutting edge digital tools to protect citizens. It has streamlined everything from voting and tax filing to healthcare, whilst maintaining public trust by giving citizens transparency and control over their own data.

A liberal approach would, above all, place power in the hands of individuals, not the state or large tech corporations. It would carefully examine solutions such as decentralised architecture to reduce the risk of data breaches, citizen-owned data, legal safeguards to prevent state-overreach, and interoperability to prevent vendor lock-in. It would be designed around consent, with clear limits on what information is collected, who owns that information, and who can access it.

We also need to think carefully about inclusion. Not everyone has a smartphone. Not everyone is confident online. Any system must work for people who are digitally illiterate and we should be prepared to offer proper alternatives and support, rather than leaving people behind.

All of this should be up for discussion.

That’s why I am hosting a Q&A session on Digital IDs at Autumn Conference. We want to hear from members across the party, whether you’re sceptical or curious – bring your questions, concerns, and ideas.

The Liberal Democrats have always led the way in defending civil liberties. We also believe in using technology to empower people and expand opportunity. The challenge now is to marry those two principles together to hold the Government to account.

We don’t need to rush to an answer. But we do need to start asking the right questions.

* Lisa Smart is the Liberal Democrat MP for Hazel Grove and the party's Home Affairs spokesperson