Lib Dems slam Government as National Insurance rises and triple lock suspended

Lib Dem MPs have slammed the Government for breaking two election promises in as many hours.

Today Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak announced that they were going to pay for social care in about the most regressive way possible, by placing the burden on National Insurance. That takes in more lower paid people. The £130 it will cost for someone on £20,000 a year doesn’t sound much, but, believe me, the poorest households will feel every single penny. There were fairer ways of doing this, but you can’t expect that from a Conservative Government.

Emma Kennedy had it right on Twitter:

Man works as a builder. Now pays more tax.

Woman works as nurse. Now pays more tax.

Man with enough money to buy multiple houses as a business in order to earn income from rentals. No, you don’t have to pay more tax. SOMEONE EXPLAIN THIS TO ME BECAUSE IT IS FRICKING NUTS. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) September 7, 2021

Ed Davey said of the plans for social care:

These broken manifesto promises are betrayals that will haunt Boris Johnson’s premiership. Whether it’s young working families, carers or small business owners, those catastrophically failed by the Conservatives during the pandemic are now being asked to pick up the tab. The Liberal Democrats will oppose these unjust plans in Parliament tomorrow and urge all Conservative MPs to do the same. For the past two elections we have been clear about how to fix the social care crisis in a fair and progressive way. The Government must do the sensible thing and sit down with other parties to find a consensus, instead of drawing up divisive policies on the back of a fag packet.

And then we have the Lib Dem triple lock being suspended for a year. The brainchild of our Pensions Minister Steve Webb during the coalitiion years, after miserly 75p rises during Labour’s time in office, it guarantees pensioners a rise in the State Pension equivalent to the greater of average earnings, 2.5% or inflation.

Now, there will be some who will say that a rise of 8% would have been too much and unfair on the young who are bearing the brunt of the pandemic. This is where I would like to see us embrace the power of and to help both. Too many pensioners are living in poverty – 1 in 5 and most of them are women. They will feel the impact of this and not in a good way. Maybe the Government should raise pension credit by 8% to give hem some targetted support.

Treasury spokesperson Christine Jardine said:

Another day, another broken Tory promise. With two million pensioners living in poverty, the triple lock was their guarantee that they wouldn’t have to face the old days of 75p rises. Now it’s gone. Even if this Government says it’s a temporary move, how can pensioners have any faith that this is the one promise they will keep? Liberal Democrats demand that the Government doesn’t leave pensioners living in poverty high and dry. The triple lock offers them vital protection – we cannot abandon them.

However, the architect of the policy, (now Sir) Steve Webb is pretty untroubled by its suspension. From the Evening Standard:

Former Liberal Democrat pensions minister Sir Steve Webb who is now a partner at LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock), said: “The UK state pension remains relatively low by international standards and many women in particular depend on the state pension for a large part of their income in retirement.” But he added: “To relax the rules on a one-off basis because of the distortions caused by the pandemic but to reinstate the policy for future years strikes the right balance.”

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings