A Residential Land Value Tax approach to Funding Adult Social Care

Sir Andrew Dilnot in his evidence to the HCLG select committee on funding of adult social care said:

“there is no consensus on where the money should come from. That is what is always politically most toxic for Governments. The debate is much more now about where the money should come from than about what the money should be spent on. My advice for any institution trying to build consensus would be try to focus on that.”

Council tax in its present form and the supplementary social precept creates an inequitable distribution of the tax burden. A Land Value Tax is not assessed on tenants but rather on Landowners i.e. where a large part of the 13 trillion of accumulated wealth in the UK lies.

There appears to be a cross-party consensus around the need for a sharing of adult social care costs between the taxpayer and the individual user as well as a recognition that individuals should be protected from the loss of homes as a consequence of high care needs in later life.

Additionally, as Sir Andrew Dilnot has concluded “a tax is needed to provide lifelong adult social care that is not means-tested.”

A residential Land Value Tax approach may offer a solution to these expressed aims in the funding of adult social care.

The tax base is the rental value of land in owner-occupied and let residential accommodation. The land rental value is assessed by the local authority valuation office.

An owner-occupied homeowners allowance is provided for against a single main residence equivalent to the local housing allowance set by the Local Authority based on the number of bedrooms and area in which the property is located.

The Social care precept is set by the local authority based on its budget for adult social care costs net of any central/NHS funding as a proportion of the residential land rental value taxable base.

The precept is automatically hypothecated for adult social care. Individuals receive care based on assessed needs not on their means.

Tenants and owner-occupiers in low value properties (below 30th percentile locally) receive domiciliary care free of charge. Landlords will pay the social care precept from rents paid by tenants.

Owner-occupiers in higher value properties (with a rental value above the Local Housing Allowance) and owners of let property pay the social care precept in proportion to the value of the property.

Owner-occupiers over 55 years of age or on benefits may apply to defer payment of the precept until the property is sold or bequeathed. Inheritors may apply for settlement of deferred tax liabilities in instalments over ten years as currently applies to Inheritance tax liabilities arising on property.

Owner-occupiers moving into residential care will no longer have the benefit of a owner-occupied homeowners allowance and may choose to rent the prior home privately or to the council as a means of paying the social care precept; or defer payment until the property is sold or bequeathed (where for example the property continues to be occupied by a spouse or dependent).

