9 January 2019 – (the rest of) today’s press releases

You can hardly blame my editorial colleague for publishing one of today’s releases a bit earlier in the day than usual. After all, our unwritten constitution isn’t often redrafted on the hoof, as it were, as Parliament hurtles towards a possible unintended ‘no deal’ Brexit.
Is there anyone out there who can rally enough MPs behind them to at least apply the brakes?…
Liberal Democrat Leader in the House of Lords Dick Newby will today use the House of Lords’ debate on the Withdrawal Agreement to warn people do not trust their politicians to take the final decision on Brexit.
Lord Newby is expected to say:
Given that the Commons will never vote for a no-deal outcome, the spending of billions of pounds against an outcome which is simply not going to happen, was always going to be a colossal waste of public money.
But when the Department of Transport gives £14 million to a shipping start-up which seems to have difficulty differentiating between a roll-on and roll-off ferry, and a takeaway pizza, things have reached a new low.
People are increasingly saying that they do not trust their politicians to take the final decision on Brexit. Going back to the people with a chance to remain in the EU is the best option. Every single development over the past month and since our last debate has only reinforced us in that view.
Corbyn letting down his party and country over people’s vote
Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s speech this evening, in which he is set to call for a general election to break the Brexit deadlock, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:
If Corbyn really wants to know what the public thinks of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, he should support a people’s vote.
It is shameful that Corbyn continues to sit on the fence on the biggest issue this country has faced since the Second World War. He is failing to provide proper opposition to this shambolic Conservative Government.
Labour supporters who have joined the Liberal Democrats in calling, campaigning, and marching for a people’s vote are being ignored by their own party leader. It is time the Labour front bench stopped playing political games with our future and joined Liberal Democrats in calling for a people’s vote, including the option to remain in the EU.