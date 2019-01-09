Mark Valladares

9 January 2019 – (the rest of) today’s press releases

By | Wed 9th January 2019 - 11:52 pm

You can hardly blame my editorial colleague for publishing one of today’s releases a bit earlier in the day than usual. After all, our unwritten constitution isn’t often redrafted on the hoof, as it were, as Parliament hurtles towards a possible unintended ‘no deal’ Brexit.

Is there anyone out there who can rally enough MPs behind them to at least apply the brakes?…

  • PM shamefully sides with Putin, not people (see here)
  • Lib Dems: People do not trust politicians to take the final decision on Brexit
  • Parliament ‘takes back control’ from a failing Govt (see here)
  • Corbyn letting down his party and country over people’s vote

Lib Dems: People do not trust politicians to take the final decision on Brexit

Liberal Democrat Leader in the House of Lords Dick Newby will today use the House of Lords’ debate on the Withdrawal Agreement to warn people do not trust their politicians to take the final decision on Brexit.

Lord Newby is expected to say:

Given that the Commons will never vote for a no-deal outcome, the spending of billions of pounds against an outcome which is simply not going to happen, was always going to be a colossal waste of public money.

But when the Department of Transport gives £14 million to a shipping start-up which seems to have difficulty differentiating between a roll-on and roll-off ferry, and a takeaway pizza, things have reached a new low.

People are increasingly saying that they do not trust their politicians to take the final decision on Brexit. Going back to the people with a chance to remain in the EU is the best option. Every single development over the past month and since our last debate has only reinforced us in that view.

Corbyn letting down his party and country over people’s vote

Responding to Jeremy Corbyn’s speech this evening, in which he is set to call for a general election to break the Brexit deadlock, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

If Corbyn really wants to know what the public thinks of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, he should support a people’s vote.

It is shameful that Corbyn continues to sit on the fence on the biggest issue this country has faced since the Second World War. He is failing to provide proper opposition to this shambolic Conservative Government.

Labour supporters who have joined the Liberal Democrats in calling, campaigning, and marching for a people’s vote are being ignored by their own party leader. It is time the Labour front bench stopped playing political games with our future and joined Liberal Democrats in calling for a people’s vote, including the option to remain in the EU.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 10th Jan - 12:44am
    I was with Layla in her great tribute to Paddy......... and in the awful Bridgen business.....but .......sorry....... playing the Putin card against the Prime Minister...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 10th Jan - 12:20am
    Peter Martin, Management of currency is practiced by nation states and central banks across the world to maintain price stability. That is not currency manipulation,...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 9th Jan - 11:34pm
    David, I should add that this amedment calls for a review of the basis of the charge. Many of the schemes themselves were failed tax...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 9th Jan - 10:33pm
    Thanks for that, Joe.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 9th Jan - 10:30pm
    Agree with Richard. Bridgen is a thoroughly nasty little man and a reading of his wikipedia entry reveals a number of unsavoury matters. It also...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 9th Jan - 9:08pm
    @ JoeB, Look this is just a waste of time. I make the point that not everyone can manipulate their currency downwards to run an...