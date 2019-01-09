9th January – today’s press releases

Parliament ‘takes back control’ from a failing Govt

Responding to the Conservative Government defeat on the business motion in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“Parliament has rejected the Prime Minister’s vain attempt to once again kick the Brexit can down the road and run down the clock. “It is right Parliament has ‘taken back control’ from a wayward Prime Minister and this failing Conservative Government. “Liberal Democrats want to go much further and give the power back to the public with a people’s vote and the option to remain in the EU.” ENDS

PM shamefully sides with Putin, not people

Today, during PMQs, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran warned the country “deserves better” than a Prime Minister siding with Vladimir Putin by denying the country a People’s Vote.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Layal Moran said:

“Brexit is clearly in Russia’s geopolitical interest and it was chilling to hear Vladimir Putin parroting the exact words of the Prime Minister on why we shouldn’t be holding a referendum.”

That second quote should be:

“Meanwhile, poll after poll shows a majority for a peoples vote as it becomes clear just how damaging Brexit would be. Mr Speaker, whose side is this Prime Minister on? Putin, or the people’s?”

Following the exchange, Layla Moran said:

“There you have it. When it comes to giving the people the democratic right to judge her Brexit deal, this Conservative Prime Minister chooses to shamefully agree with Putin and deny the people a voice. “The public deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. That is why the Liberal Democrats are on the side of the people in fighting for them to have a final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the EU.” ENDS.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team