Tahir Maher

9th January – today’s press releases

By | Wed 9th January 2019 - 3:35 pm

Parliament ‘takes back control’ from a failing Govt

Responding to the Conservative Government defeat on the business motion in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“Parliament has rejected the Prime Minister’s vain attempt to once again kick the Brexit can down the road and run down the clock.

“It is right Parliament has ‘taken back control’ from a wayward Prime Minister and this failing Conservative Government.

“Liberal Democrats want to go much further and give the power back to the public with a people’s vote and the option to remain in the EU.”

ENDS

 

PM shamefully sides with Putin, not people

Today, during PMQs, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran warned the country “deserves better” than a Prime Minister siding with Vladimir Putin by denying the country a People’s Vote.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Layal Moran said:

“Brexit is clearly in Russia’s geopolitical interest and it was chilling to hear Vladimir Putin parroting the exact words of the Prime Minister on why we shouldn’t be holding a referendum.”

That second quote should be:

“Meanwhile, poll after poll shows a majority for a peoples vote as it becomes clear just how damaging Brexit would be. Mr Speaker, whose side is this Prime Minister on? Putin, or the people’s?”

Following the exchange, Layla Moran said:

“There you have it. When it comes to giving the people the democratic right to judge her Brexit deal, this Conservative Prime Minister chooses to shamefully agree with Putin and deny the people a voice.

“The public deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. That is why the Liberal Democrats are on the side of the people in fighting for them to have a final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the EU.”

ENDS.

 

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 9th Jan - 2:54pm
    Congratulations to Ed Davey on securing the review of the retrospective IR35 loan charge in the Finance Bill and following up at Prime Minister's questions...
  • User Avatarexpats 9th Jan - 2:41pm
    Caron, This was a significant government defeat by a Labour amendmendment, supported by 229 Labour MPs but, in your entire article the only mention of...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 9th Jan - 2:36pm
    Good stuff but unfortunately the time is not right. There have been several new centrist parties which seem to have disappeared without trace so what...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 9th Jan - 2:24pm
    Peter Martin, all countries manage their currency either directly or indirectly (via inflation targeting) to maintain international competitiveness and price stability. Most countries around the...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 9th Jan - 1:56pm
    Michael Meadowcroft spells out what we should be striving for. The SDP was a product of it's time. Few of it's original members would recognise...
  • User AvatarStimpson 9th Jan - 1:39pm
    Andrew Toye - I was about to disagree until I remembered Osborne's comments referring to "chopping up" Theresa May - which was the very language...