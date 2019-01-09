Tahir Maher

OPINION: Intolerant Democracy

By | Wed 9th January 2019 - 7:35 am

We seem to be living in an age of ever-increasing fanatics, people who believe that they are always right and are intolerant of other views. I am talking about the abusive treatment of Anna Soubry. This government is ridiculously split over Brexit, and the referendum which many thought (wrongly, in my opinion) would put an end to the debate over Europe has actually fanned the flames of a possible bitter split. Views have been further polarised by this incompetent government and their mismanagement of Brexit. In general, the printed press has supported the case to leave Europe and they continue to make their crude case to leave. The printed press has been reluctant to objectively understand or discuss any opposing view, resulting in opinions being sharply divided. We are right; You are wrong – fanatics.

But why the abuse or violence from people who otherwise are educated and usually quite rational. This trait isn’t only being displayed against politicians but is also manifest in sports and social media. We seem to have acquired common values to a cause, opinion or a team and shut the world out to the rest. The real danger is the reluctance to consider other views, to ponder opportunities and respectfully acknowledge differing opinions.

Yesterday was another example of the abuse. It was sad to see these guys, most of whom, were also filming the abuse on their mobile phones to share on social media. In the main, it tends to be aimed at female MPs and mainly by people who are not from their constituency. Friends in Scotland reminded me of the abuse people faced during their referendum from those who wanted to leave; they particularly recalled Charles Kennedy being a target.

Maybe Gandhi was right when he said, “Intolerance is itself a form of violence and an obstacle to the growth of a true democratic spirit.”

 

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 9th Jan - 7:00am
    Che sera, sera!
  • User AvatarStimpson 9th Jan - 6:59am
    Personally I'd like to see a loose coalition between the EU friendly parties (except the Greens who are essentially the middle class wing of Corbynism...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 9th Jan - 1:11am
    Remember she is writing in a Tory paper.Tories are no lovers of Lib Dems.. If they can stir it,they will.
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 9th Jan - 1:04am
    This vote was significant. It was a vote on an amendment to the Finance Bill. Think of British history. Parliament is basically a representative body...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 8th Jan - 11:44pm
    @ David Raw - I agree; effective cross-party cooperation is necessary, so let’s give credit where it’s due. According to my information (reported on The...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 8th Jan - 11:27pm
    Glad to see that Stephen Lloyd was also able to support this amendment! It is interesting to note the breakdown of Tory and Labour MPs...