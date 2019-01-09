Layla: Who’s side is the PM on, Putin or the People’s

Layla Moran had a PMQ today and she rocked it.

She paid a generous tribute to Paddy Ashdown. When I watched it live, it seemed like people were saying “shame” to her. But there’s another story to that.

The main thrust of her question to Theresa May was about it becoming clearer that people wanted a People’s Vote on Brexit while Putin wanted her to get on with Brexit and who’s side was she on.

Watch:

Poll after poll has shown that the will of the people is now in favour of a People's Vote with the option to stay in the EU. So whose side is the Prime Minister on – Putin's or the people's? #PMQs pic.twitter.com/u3Q8SwF9by — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) January 9, 2019

Now, back to the heckling.

It wasn’t Layla who was being shouted at. It was Andrew Bridgen, the Brexiteer MP for NW Leicestershire. When Layla was talking about Paddy’s views on what the Government’s irresponsible pursuit of the most extreme Brexit was doing to our place in the world, he yelled out “from the grave.” A pretty vile thing to say especially on the eve of his funeral, that’s for sure. Layla thought so and raised a Point of Order after PMQs.

Speaker John Bercow said it shouldn’t have been said and offered Bridgen the chance to apology. He grudgingly gave one of these non-apology “Sorry if anyone was offended” type wastes of breath.

Layla recounted her feelings in a video on Twitter.

My reaction to what happened earlier at PMQs when I asked the Prime Minister about Putin, a People’s Vote – and praising Paddy Ashdown pic.twitter.com/mykM8nHFvi — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) January 9, 2019

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings