Caron Lindsay

Layla: Who’s side is the PM on, Putin or the People’s

By | Wed 9th January 2019 - 8:10 pm

Layla Moran had a PMQ today and she rocked it.

She paid a generous tribute to Paddy Ashdown. When I watched it live, it seemed like people were saying “shame” to her. But there’s another story to that.

The main thrust of her question to Theresa May was about it becoming clearer that people wanted a People’s Vote on Brexit while Putin wanted her to get on with Brexit and who’s side was she on.

Watch:

Now, back to the heckling. 

It wasn’t Layla who was being shouted at. It was Andrew Bridgen, the Brexiteer MP for NW Leicestershire. When Layla was talking about Paddy’s views on what the Government’s irresponsible pursuit of the most extreme Brexit was doing to our place in the world, he yelled out “from the grave.” A pretty vile thing to say especially  on the eve of his funeral, that’s for sure. Layla thought so and raised a Point of Order after PMQs.

Speaker John Bercow said it shouldn’t have been said and offered Bridgen the chance to apology. He grudgingly gave one of these non-apology “Sorry if anyone was offended” type wastes of breath.

Layla recounted her feelings in a video on Twitter.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

