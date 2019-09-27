Lib Dems surge ahead in by-elections

There were some good results in last night’s by-elections with double figure increases for the Liberal Democrats.
Alexandra (Ipswich) result:
LAB: 50.2% (-3.7)
LDEM: 19.6% (+10.3)
CON: 19.0% (-6.2)
GRN: 11.2% (-0.4)
Labour HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 26, 2019
Icknield (Luton) result:
LAB: 36.7% (-5.6)
CON: 35.4% (-8.8)
LDEM: 25.6% (+12.1)
GRN: 2.3% (+2.3)
Labour GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 26, 2019
And in Rochford
Sweyne Park & Grange (Rochford) result:
CON: 49.7% (+19.6)
LDEM: 37.4% (+14.4)
GRN: 12.9% (+12.9)
Conservative GAIN from Rochford District Residents (-32.5).
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 26, 2019
And in Crawley, a 6.3% rise in vote share from a standing start.
Tilgate (Crawley) result:
CON: 57.0% (+10.0)
LAB: 30.5% (-7.3)
LDEM: 6.3% (+6.3)
GRN: 5.8% (-9.4)
JUST: 0.4% (+0.4)
Conservative HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 27, 2019
West Sussex County Council
Three Bridges Division
Conservative1102(52%)
Labour628(29%)
Liberal Democrats257(12%)
Green Party136(6%)
Justice Party9
Turnout25%
— ALDC (@ALDC) September 27, 2019
That was up from just 164 votes in a much bigger turnout in 2017.
A good night for Henry Williams, Steve Moore, Lisa Newport, Harry Old and David Anderson.