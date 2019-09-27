The Voice

Lib Dems surge ahead in by-elections

Fri 27th September 2019

There were some good results in last night’s by-elections  with double figure increases for the Liberal Democrats.

And in Rochford

And in Crawley, a 6.3% rise in vote share from a standing start.

That was up from just 164 votes in a much bigger turnout in 2017.

A good night for Henry Williams, Steve Moore, Lisa Newport, Harry Old and David Anderson.

 

