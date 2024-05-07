Lib Dems up ⬆️ Conservatives down ⬇️

|
|
|
We’re making this Conservative Government history, Paul – our incredible local election results in full.
|
|With all the results now in from last week’s local council, mayoral and PCC elections from across England and Wales, it’s official – we’ve pulled off another historic result.
For the first time since 1996, the Liberal Democrats elected more councillors than the Conservatives, electing 522 councillors and winning control of 12 councils.
|
|With net gains of over 100 councillors and 2 new councils, we have matched our previous best ever record and secured a sensational 6-year streak of making gains in local elections.
During this Parliament, we’ve gained more council seats than any other party, with 768 seats, compared to Labour’s 545 and the Conservatives’ loss of 1,783.
We now have over 3,000 councillors in total and hold majorities on 37 councils.
|
|We won 12 councils in these local elections, gaining Dorset and Tunbridge Wells.
|
|We held every council we were defending, including;
Cheltenham, Eastleigh, Gosport, Hull, Mole Valley, St Albans, Three Rivers, Watford, Winchester & Woking
We are also the largest party in:
Cherwell, Elmbridge, Gloucester, Hart, Portsmouth, Rochford, Stockport, West Oxfordshire & Wokingham
|
|We made net gains in 41 councils:
Barnsley (+1), Basingstoke and Deane (+2), Brentwood (+1), Cheltenham (+5), Cherwell (+7), Dorset (+13), Dudley (+3), Elmbridge (+4), Epping Forest (+1), Exeter (+1), Fareham (+4), Gateshead (+1), Gloucester (+7), Hart (+1), Havant (+5), Kirklees (+2), Lincoln (+1), Manchester (+1), Milton Keynes (+3), Mole Valley (+1), North Hertfordshire (+4), Pendle (+1), Peterborough (+1), Portsmouth (+1), Preston (+5), Reigate and Banstead (+1), Rochford (+3), Runnymede (+2), Rushmoor (+1), Sefton (+1), Solihull (+2), Southampton (+1), Stockport (+2), Tunbridge Wells (+8), Warrington (+4), Watford (+3), Welwyn Hatfield (+2), West Oxfordshire (+3), Winchester (+4), Woking (+4) & Worcester (+1)
|
|
|
For the first time ever, someone other than Labour or the Conservatives won a London Assembly constituency seat – congratulations to Gareth Roberts on his win in the South West constituency, and to Hina Bokhari, re-elected as a London-wide assembly member.
Meanwhile, our mayoral candidate Rob Blackie increased our vote share across London, coming third.
|
|These results are a damning verdict on this Conservative Government and their years of chaos. A General Election cannot come soon enough.
But more importantly, they are a clear signal that more and more people are turning to the Liberal Democrats.
Now’s the time to build on our incredible momentum to ensure we elect even more hardworking Liberal Democrats in Westminster.
|
|We know that our support grows when people see us winning.
Paul, can you share our fantastic results with your friends and family so they can see we’re winning across the country?
|
|Congratulations to everyone elected and to their teams. To all our candidates, whether you won or not, thank you – you can all be incredibly proud of your campaigns.
Thank you again to everyone who helped out and who voted for us, making these sensational results a reality.
Now bring on the General Election!
|
|
|
|Liberal Democrats
A very good breakdown, but I do wish the map had shown all councils where we are the largest party or hold the council leadership; the idea that it only counts as a win if you have a majority is a nonsense perpetrated by the narrow minded Westminster focused media.
What counts is whether you are in power, (ideally with the council leadership)
Even as an indicator of local strength it’s not always that useful, for instance we are poised to win a number of constituencies such as Esher and Walton, and Cheedle where we are the largest party but don’t have a majority on the relevant council.