Lib Dems up ⬆️ Conservatives down ⬇️

We're making this Conservative Government history, Paul – our incredible local election results in full. With all the results now in from last week's local council, mayoral and PCC elections from across England and Wales, it's official – we've pulled off another historic result. For the first time since 1996, the Liberal Democrats elected more councillors than the Conservatives, electing 522 councillors and winning control of 12 councils . With net gains of over 100 councillors and 2 new councils, we have matched our previous best ever record and secured a sensational 6-year streak of making gains in local elections. During this Parliament, we've gained more council seats than any other party, with 768 seats, compared to Labour's 545 and the Conservatives' loss of 1,783. We now have over 3,000 councillors in total and hold majorities on 37 councils. Councils gained: We won 12 councils in these local elections, gaining Dorset and Tunbridge Wells. Dorset Tunbridge Wells Councils held: We held every council we were defending, including; Cheltenham, Eastleigh, Gosport, Hull, Mole Valley, St Albans, Three Rivers, Watford, Winchester & Woking We are also the largest party in: Cherwell, Elmbridge, Gloucester, Hart, Portsmouth, Rochford, Stockport, West Oxfordshire & Wokingham Making gains: We made net gains in 41 councils: Barnsley (+1), Basingstoke and Deane (+2), Brentwood (+1), Cheltenham (+5), Cherwell (+7), Dorset (+13), Dudley (+3), Elmbridge (+4), Epping Forest (+1), Exeter (+1), Fareham (+4), Gateshead (+1), Gloucester (+7), Hart (+1), Havant (+5), Kirklees (+2), Lincoln (+1), Manchester (+1), Milton Keynes (+3), Mole Valley (+1), North Hertfordshire (+4), Pendle (+1), Peterborough (+1), Portsmouth (+1), Preston (+5), Reigate and Banstead (+1), Rochford (+3), Runnymede (+2), Rushmoor (+1), Sefton (+1), Solihull (+2), Southampton (+1), Stockport (+2), Tunbridge Wells (+8), Warrington (+4), Watford (+3), Welwyn Hatfield (+2), West Oxfordshire (+3), Winchester (+4), Woking (+4) & Worcester (+1) Success in London: For the first time ever, someone other than Labour or the Conservatives won a London Assembly constituency seat – congratulations to Gareth Roberts on his win in the South West constituency, and to Hina Bokhari, re-elected as a London-wide assembly member. Meanwhile, our mayoral candidate Rob Blackie increased our vote share across London, coming third. Media highlights Lib Dems 'on course to topple leading Tories' in general election Local elections 2024: Lib Dems take seats from Tories in target areas Liberal Democrats take aim at Tory seats after 'stunning' local election wins These results are a damning verdict on this Conservative Government and their years of chaos. A General Election cannot come soon enough. But more importantly, they are a clear signal that more and more people are turning to the Liberal Democrats. Now's the time to build on our incredible momentum to ensure we elect even more hardworking Liberal Democrats in Westminster. We know that our support grows when people see us winning. Congratulations to everyone elected and to their teams. To all our candidates, whether you won or not, thank you – you can all be incredibly proud of your campaigns. Thank you again to everyone who helped out and who voted for us, making these sensational results a reality. Now bring on the General Election! Liberal Democrats