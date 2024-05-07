Liberals save us Irish from ourselves

Arguably Anglo-Irish relations have reached their lowest point in many years. Of all the issues that could have set back relations between the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, it is not likely many would have suggested a divide would open over asylum seekers.

How this has come about is comments from the Irish political establishment regarding the United Kingdom governments Rwanda Plan, a plan to send asylum seekers to the third country of Rwanda while their asylum claim is processed. Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Michael Martin said, ““So, they’re leaving the UK and they are taking opportunities to come to Ireland, crossing the border to get sanctuary here and within the European Union as opposed to the potential of being deported to Rwanda.”

In response the Irish government, facing an influx of asylum seekers into the Republic of Ireland, through the soft border of Northern Ireland plans to return asylum seekers to the United Kingdom by designating the UK as a safe country. To date Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed the idea of accepting refugees by disputing the UK has any ‘’legal obligation’’ to do so. Even so the Irish government has a “legitimate expectation” that an existing November 2020 agreement on the return of asylum seekers between the two countries would be upheld.

While the spat between both the UK and Irish government continues the context for support of a Rwanda Scheme in the Republic is around 40%, according to the latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll. Where do the Liberal Democrats come into this?, it is plausible the Irish government will have to drop it’s objection to joining the UK government offer to join the Rwanda Scheme. Joining would signal Ireland’s move away from humane liberal values.

While the Irish government denies the prospect of joining the Rwanda Scheme, it is not as farfetched as one thinks. Public support is significant for such a move and something similar is actually the idea of the European grouping the lead party of government Fine Gael is part of. European People’s Party policy states, “We will conclude agreements with third countries to ensure that asylum seekers can also be granted protection in a civilised and safe way. We want to implement the concept of safe third countries,”.

If Ireland wants to work with the UK to take back asylum seekers, the UK holds the leverage and the Republic cannot really go running to the European Union for an alternative. The only other choices will have to come through a changed make up of the United Kingdom’s government which the Liberal Democrats could be part of or bring about in some form if Labour falls short in the seats required to form an administration.

Liberal Democrats, if you want to help Ireland avoid another shameful moment in its history, please stick by your intentions of scrapping the Rwanda Scheme. Together both nations can uphold their commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights and UN Refugee Convention and keep light where darkness could prevail.

* Shane Burke a social liberal, living in the Republic of Ireland, who generally follows the Liberal Democrats when it comes to UK politics.