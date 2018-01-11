LibDem Jobwatch

Fancy working as a Political Assistant?

Haringey Lib Dem council group are keen to find an assistant on a fixed-term basis until the end of the May, with the possibility the role could be renewed for a further 4 years pending election results, performance etc. The post is an official council role and is politically restricted.

Obviously Haringey Council is an interesting place to work!

Applications close on the 18th January. Further details here.

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Adair Broughton