LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for August

Our first update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Jon Featonby, our Manager of the Month for August.
His Obi One Kenobi Nil scored an impressive 200 points, just edging out former MP Adrian Sanders’ Riviera Magpies (197) and Jamie Lawson’s Gegen Style (189).
Here’s the first full league table:
There are 200+ players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here and using this code: 926270-223363.
* Stephen was Editor (and Co-Editor) of Liberal Democrat Voice from 2007 to 2015, and writes at The Collected Stephen Tall.
Team Europe won the Laver Cup beating Team World 11 – 9.
World Cup qualifying coincides with the SNP conference. Health is devolved. The current First Minister used to be the Health Minister. A combination of stress and poor diet / obesity can cause cardiac arrest. Players are on special diets, but what about the fans? They want their team to win of course, but they don’t always.
What is Nicola Sturgeon doing about it?
Usain Bolt supports Lewis Hamilton, who also gets a handshake from Bill Clinton. At the end of a Formula race they play the national anthem. OUR national anthem.