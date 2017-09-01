Stephen Tall

LibDemVoice Fantasy Football League: manager of the month for August

By | Fri 1st September 2017 - 7:00 pm

Our first update from the LDV Fantasy Football League. Congratulations to Jon Featonby, our Manager of the Month for August.

His Obi One Kenobi Nil scored an impressive 200 points, just edging out former MP Adrian Sanders’ Riviera Magpies (197) and Jamie Lawson’s Gegen Style (189).

Here’s the first full league table:

There are 200+ players in total and you can still join the league by clicking here and using this code: 926270-223363.

