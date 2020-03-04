Liberal Democrats act to stop airport expansions

The photo above was widely used in the media. It features two of our MPs, Munira Wilson and Sarah Olney, celebrating Royal Courts of Justice in London last Thursday, after a decision by the Court of Appeal on legal challenges to the UK government’s approval of plans to expand capacity at Heathrow airport.

The Court of Appeal ruled in favour of green campaigners who oppose a third runway at London’s Heathrow airport, Europe’s busiest. The court said the UK government that had given the Heathrow extension the green light in 2018 had failed to take into account the Paris Agreement to limit climate warming.

A Lib Dem press release on that day said:

This ruling is a victory for common sense. At a time when we should be promoting greener transport, we cannot allow the expansion of the country’s single biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions. The Prime Minister once pledged to ‘lie down’ in front of the bulldozers – well he doesn’t even need to do that. If the Conservatives are serious about taking the climate emergency, they should simply cancel Heathrow expansion once and for all. Liberal Democrats have always opposed Heathrow expansion and will continue to hold the government to account on their climate change commitments.

Bristol Airport’s expansion plan, which it said would boost its passenger capacity by two million a year, has been rejected by councillors.

Ten million people a year can travel from the airport and bosses wanted to build a new car park and transport hub to boost that to 12 million.

Bristol Airport said the expansion would stop millions of people from the region driving to London airports.

But North Somerset councillors said it would be harmful to the environment.

Passenger numbers at the airport are currently 8.9 million a year but it has a capacity of 10 million.

The application had about 8,800 objections from members of the public and 2,400 messages of support.

Councillors voted 18-7, with one abstention, to reject it.

Bristol Airport chief executive Dave Lees said the decision risked “putting the brakes” on the future growth of the region.

He said they would reflect and consider whether to appeal or submit fresh plans.

Ellen Nicholson, South West Wiltshire Lib Dems Parliamentray Spokesperson said:

It would be better to improve the public transport links from Bristol city centre to the airport, the airport is so awkward by public transport it’s almost easier to use Heathrow, Gatwick or Luton. Any thought of expansion without significant improvements to access is a nonsense.

