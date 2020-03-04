Jasneet Samrai

Why the Lib Dems’ ‘School Toilets’ Bill won’t work

By | Wed 4th March 2020 - 3:00 pm

School toilet access in lessons is an issue that I, as an individual, am very passionate about. Not being allowed to go to the toilet, due to a teacher saying no as a blanket school policy; is something that I have spoken out about publicly on my social media platforms, as seen here. Not only am I a member of the party, but I also hold a role at Centre Think Tank and have been researching this issue as part of my work. While I do have some questions about the origin of this campaign, this isn’t the reason as to why I wouldn’t say I like this parliamentary Bill. Instead, my hesitations come from the serious practical issues this Bill will encounter, both in terms of its implementation in schools and its ability to be passed into law.

The current Bill itself isn’t designed to change the law and each curriculum, but instead act as a ‘show-motion’; which is one that carries weight and can shape opinion on this issue, yet doesn’t actually make letting students go to the toilet during lessons mandatory. Instead of giving students the ‘right’ which has been spoken about, a lot by the party on social media, this Bill does the opposite. The Bill itself even says that it relies on teachers ‘common sense’, which means that students aren’t legally protected. The power to decide whether students are allowed to go to the toilet during lessons still relies on teachers; this Bill doesn’t change the current issue of teachers not allowing their students to go to the bathroom. This has obvious consequences, such as students bleeding through their clothes when on their period (as happened with me) or even students being in pain due to holding their pee, perhaps even wetting themselves in some circumstances.

The priority should be to protect pupils. The only way to do so is to change the school curriculum, which becomes a lot harder. As education is a devolved issue, it requires each devolved body to change their curriculum. This means that now the Bill no longer needs to pass through Westminster, but instead all of the devolved bodies and also under EVEL. Layla’s Bill talks about how Tory MPs need to consider taking the Bill forward, but the only way to achieve real and meaningful change is to get minority parties and Labour on board too. If this campaign is ever to be passed into law, it needs cross-party support and not polarisation.

I also think that it is essential that we, as a party, allow victims to speak out in their own right- instead of talking over us. I know a number of women in the youth division who have/are currently going through a similar thing, yet we haven’t been spoken to. The only way to make legislation fit for purpose is to talk to those within the system, not assume that you’re fully aware of the issues because of a few Google searches.

The only way to tackle this issue is to work with those who are knowledgeable about it, or you pass an ineffective policy. I guess the only thing that I can say is that I’m here waiting to help.

* Jasneet Samrai is the current Equalities Spokesperson for Centre Think Tank and the Vice-Chair of Liberals For EFTA. She is also a Former Member of the South East Regional Executive. @wildandwriting

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 4th Mar - 3:48pm
    It is obvious that goal posts are moving, this has always happened with developing technology. This does not mean that Paul Holmes is wrong. Leafleting,...
  • User AvatarTCO 4th Mar - 3:23pm
    @Peter Martin "If you want any policy to be widely acceptable then it can’t be something that just a few Lib Dems might agree on....
  • User AvatarWilliam Francis 4th Mar - 3:18pm
    @Thomas The EU doesn't stop countries dolling out corporate welfare. That is just another Leaver lie. "The UK ranks very low down, spending just 0.38%...
  • User AvatarWilliam Francis 4th Mar - 3:15pm
    @Jeff Most British exports aren't that sensitive to currency value fluctuations. And trade deficits are measured as % of GDP. The fall in the value...
  • User AvatarAndrew Hickey 4th Mar - 3:12pm
    This purports to be a criticism of the bill, but the text of the bill itself has not yet been published. This article says "Layla’s...
  • User Avatardavid 4th Mar - 3:10pm
    Spot on Paul Holmes. It is still the most successful way of winning elections. Now it is up to the Chocolate Orange to tell us...