Why the Lib Dems’ ‘School Toilets’ Bill won’t work

School toilet access in lessons is an issue that I, as an individual, am very passionate about. Not being allowed to go to the toilet, due to a teacher saying no as a blanket school policy; is something that I have spoken out about publicly on my social media platforms, as seen here. Not only am I a member of the party, but I also hold a role at Centre Think Tank and have been researching this issue as part of my work. While I do have some questions about the origin of this campaign, this isn’t the reason as to why I wouldn’t say I like this parliamentary Bill. Instead, my hesitations come from the serious practical issues this Bill will encounter, both in terms of its implementation in schools and its ability to be passed into law.

The current Bill itself isn’t designed to change the law and each curriculum, but instead act as a ‘show-motion’; which is one that carries weight and can shape opinion on this issue, yet doesn’t actually make letting students go to the toilet during lessons mandatory. Instead of giving students the ‘right’ which has been spoken about, a lot by the party on social media, this Bill does the opposite. The Bill itself even says that it relies on teachers ‘common sense’, which means that students aren’t legally protected. The power to decide whether students are allowed to go to the toilet during lessons still relies on teachers; this Bill doesn’t change the current issue of teachers not allowing their students to go to the bathroom. This has obvious consequences, such as students bleeding through their clothes when on their period (as happened with me) or even students being in pain due to holding their pee, perhaps even wetting themselves in some circumstances.

The priority should be to protect pupils. The only way to do so is to change the school curriculum, which becomes a lot harder. As education is a devolved issue, it requires each devolved body to change their curriculum. This means that now the Bill no longer needs to pass through Westminster, but instead all of the devolved bodies and also under EVEL. Layla’s Bill talks about how Tory MPs need to consider taking the Bill forward, but the only way to achieve real and meaningful change is to get minority parties and Labour on board too. If this campaign is ever to be passed into law, it needs cross-party support and not polarisation.

I also think that it is essential that we, as a party, allow victims to speak out in their own right- instead of talking over us. I know a number of women in the youth division who have/are currently going through a similar thing, yet we haven’t been spoken to. The only way to make legislation fit for purpose is to talk to those within the system, not assume that you’re fully aware of the issues because of a few Google searches.

The only way to tackle this issue is to work with those who are knowledgeable about it, or you pass an ineffective policy. I guess the only thing that I can say is that I’m here waiting to help.

* Jasneet Samrai is the current Equalities Spokesperson for Centre Think Tank and the Vice-Chair of Liberals For EFTA. She is also a Former Member of the South East Regional Executive. @wildandwriting