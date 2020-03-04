Mark Pack

Lib Dem spring conference in York and coronavirus

By | Wed 4th March 2020 - 4:26 pm

We’re keeping under close review our plans for the York conference in the light of the spread of coronavirus. Based on the health advice from the NHS and government, along with that from York Council, there are no current plans to cancel the conference.

We will, however, be ensuring that those coming to conference are reminded of health advice, such as the need for regular hand washing and the circumstances under which people should self-isolate. Hand sanitizers will also be made widely available.

Obviously if the advice we receive changes, we may have to revisit these decisions as the health of our colleagues and our suppliers must come first. It would be a decision for the Federal Board to take.

The latest NHS advice is available here.

This post originally appeared on Mark’s blog

* Mark Pack is Party President and Co-leader of the party. He is editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.

