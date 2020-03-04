Towards a national land value tax

To quote our party’s anthem “Why should we beg for work and let the landlords take the best? Make them pay their taxes on the land; we’ll risk the rest”.

Aside from voting reform, no one policy is as central to the Liberal Democrats as a land value tax. This should be a key policy for any platform our party promotes.

As of 2018 half of the UK ‘s net worth is tied up in land, amounting to some £4.9 trillion of wealth. More so than in many rich democracies. Given the large-scale wealth inequalities facing the country today, the adverse effects of artificially high land values (such as higher cost for entry for starting businesses, and the promotion of rent-seeking), and the growing need for more public spending (be it on existing institutions like the NHS, schools, local government or the Police or bold new projects like a Citizens Income) a land value tax kills many birds with one stone.

The question remains what form it should take, to which I have a few ideas.

Agricultural land should be excluded from any such tax, as should land below a particular value threshold, and such a tax should be progressive; ensuring ordinary homeowners pay little to nothing, while major landlords in central London pay a considerable amount.

I propose these thresholds be set relative to the median house price, with a 0.5% marginal rate on land valued at 100% of the median house price ( or just under £250,000 at the moment), with a rate of 1% on land over 200% of the median house price ( or just under £500,000) and 2% on land over 500% of the median house price (or just under £ 1.25 million).

Measures should also be undertaken to ensure that people feel that this new tax does not just result in more revenues for a distant Westminster and that its benefits are widely dispersed. Firstly, local authorities should be able to use the information about land values collected by HMRC for a Land Value Tax to collect revenue for their own needs. Secondly, a proportion of the revenue raise (about 20%) should go to the single-tier and lower-tier authorities where revenue from this tax was raised, which the money was raised.

In practice, this would mean a £1,000,000 house in Chiswick (assuming half of its value was tied up in land) would pay to have pay tax on £250,000 of wealth ( the first £250,000 being tax-free) at a rate of 0.5% resulting in a tax bill of £1,250. Of that, £250 would be given over to the London Borough of Hounslow.

* William Francis is a Liberal Democrat member & activist, former vice-President of the University of Lincoln Liberal Democrat society (2018-2019) & candidate for the Lib Dems for Glebe ward in the City of Lincoln local elections 2019.