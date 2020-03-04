William Francis

Towards a national land value tax

By | Wed 4th March 2020 - 6:00 pm

To quote our party’s anthem “Why should we beg for work and let the landlords take the best? Make them pay their taxes on the land; we’ll risk the rest”.

Aside from voting reform, no one policy is as central to the Liberal Democrats as a land value tax. This should be a key policy for any platform our party promotes.

As of 2018 half of the UK ‘s net worth is tied up in land, amounting to some £4.9 trillion of wealth. More so than in many rich democracies. Given the large-scale wealth inequalities facing the country today, the adverse effects of artificially high land values (such as higher cost for entry for starting businesses, and the promotion of rent-seeking), and the growing need for more public spending (be it on existing institutions like the NHS, schools, local government or the Police or bold new projects like a Citizens Income) a land value tax kills many birds with one stone.

The question remains what form it should take, to which I have a few ideas.

Agricultural land should be excluded from any such tax, as should land below a particular value threshold, and such a tax should be progressive; ensuring ordinary homeowners pay little to nothing, while major landlords in central London pay a considerable amount.

I propose these thresholds be set relative to the median house price, with a 0.5% marginal rate on land valued at 100% of the median house price ( or just under £250,000 at the moment), with a rate of 1% on land over 200% of the median house price ( or just under £500,000) and 2% on land over 500% of the median house price (or just under £ 1.25 million).

Measures should also be undertaken to ensure that people feel that this new tax does not just result in more revenues for a distant Westminster and that its benefits are widely dispersed. Firstly, local authorities should be able to use the information about land values collected by HMRC for a Land Value Tax to collect revenue for their own needs. Secondly, a proportion of the revenue raise (about 20%) should go to the single-tier and lower-tier authorities where revenue from this tax was raised, which the money was raised.

In practice, this would mean a £1,000,000 house in Chiswick (assuming half of its value was tied up in land) would pay to have pay tax on £250,000 of wealth ( the first £250,000 being tax-free) at a rate of 0.5% resulting in a tax bill of £1,250. Of that, £250 would be given over to the London Borough of Hounslow.

* William Francis is a Liberal Democrat member & activist, former vice-President of the University of Lincoln Liberal Democrat society (2018-2019) & candidate for the Lib Dems for Glebe ward in the City of Lincoln local elections 2019.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Simon McGrath 4th Mar '20 - 6:26pm

    Sounds like a great way of ensuring we lose Richmond, Twickenham, Kingston …

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 4th Mar - 6:29pm
    “To pee or not to pee, that is the question”. Perhaps that should read “When to pee?” Seriously though, the ‘answer’ to the question ought...
  • User AvatarSimon McGrath 4th Mar - 6:26pm
    Sounds like a great way of ensuring we lose Richmond, Twickenham, Kingston ...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 4th Mar - 6:19pm
    With respect, TCO and Peter, I think it is needful now to consider questions of poverty and health inequality arising from the new Marmot Review....
  • User AvatarJeff 4th Mar - 5:04pm
    William Francis 4th Mar '20 - 3:15pm The fall in the value of £ since the Brexit referendum hasn’t caused an export boom. The J-Curve...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 4th Mar - 3:57pm
    Orpington was certainly a sensation and it has been great to read the comments of those who remember it so well. I mentioned in the...
  • User AvatarMartin 4th Mar - 3:48pm
    It is obvious that goal posts are moving, this has always happened with developing technology. This does not mean that Paul Holmes is wrong. Leafleting,...