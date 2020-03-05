International Women’s Week events

There have been well-attended events to celebrate International Women’s Week, with culminates with International Women’s Day this Sunday:
A welcome to #InternationalWomensWeek at the House of Lords by @LorelyBurt with @SholaMos1 @fawcettsociety @SiobhanBenita @soniatalks Baroness Donaghy @sarahjolney1 the struggle for women’s equality will never stop! We are strong together! pic.twitter.com/0eDjuM6te2
So many amazing, awesome and strong women at the Gender Equality event at House of Lords, celebrating #InternationalWomensDay2020. @LDCRE1 @SiobhanBenita @RabinaKhan pic.twitter.com/aseCUWL1Nr
And something coming up on Sunday…
We're proud to support CARE's annual #March4Women. This year we're coming together on 8th March to celebrate the power and passion of women and girls campaigning to fight climate change. Everyone's welcome! Register now. 👇🏾https://t.co/PJ1OvdTtbI
