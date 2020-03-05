Lib Dems on the march in Ayrshire

The Ardrossan and Saltcoats Herald reports:

The Scottish Lib Dems say membership has trebled in Ayrshire with residents now volunteering stand as candidates and the party ‘on the march’.

At the constituency event, Scottish Convenor Sheila Ritchie said: “The Liberal Democrats are on a big upwards trajectory in Ayrshire. The local party membership has trebled in the last two years. We have realistic hopes for the Scottish elections next year and to get candidates volunteering for council seats in 2021 this early is a major boost.

Cllr Robert Brown, Convenor of the Association of Scottish Liberal Democrat Councillors and campaigners, said: “Liberal Democrat success always starts from the ground up with campaigning on local issues. I look forward to Ayrshire Liberal Democrats winning in 2022 particularly in areas like Ayr, Irvine and Kilwinning.”