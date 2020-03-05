Miranda Roberts

The Boost Guide

By | Thu 5th March 2020 - 1:07 pm

2020 has enormous potential for us.

We need to make the most of that – and now is a great time to build up your local party by activating more of your members.

That’s why we’re releasing the Boost Guide. We’ve worked with and learnt from some of our most successful local parties and activists. We’ve taken their best ideas and top tips, and distilled them into a handy guide for you.

From the mechanics of how to find your member data, through to running better events and more,it’s a definitive manual on how to broaden your engagement and activate more members. The guide has tips and strategies that will work for every size of local party.

We’ve paid particular attention to giving you help on making your local party more inclusive. We’re stronger when we invite a diverse range of people in, bringing new ideas and energy.

It’s free to read the Boost Guide – just click here. You can buy print copies too, if you’d like.

We’re really excited to see what people do with this. We hope you get loads of ideas from it.

Good luck!

* Miranda Roberts is the Former Chair of Federal People Development Committee 2017-2020.

