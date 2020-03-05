Lord Roger Roberts writes … employees from 26 countries work for the House of Lords

Lord Roger Roberts

I didn’t have to wait too long for an answer to my question on how  the House of Lords would function without the work of folk from other countries.

They are straight answers  from the house authorities, very different from some departmental answers!

Employees come from 26 different countries – we can’t manage without each other!

Nearly 200 of House of Lords employees would not have reached the £25,000 proposed minimum income level for Immigration clearance.

Those who read will make up their own minds. The House of Commons will give us its own answer.

Question
To ask the Senior Deputy Speaker what nationalities are represented among the staff of the House of Lords. (HL1782)
Tabled on: 24 February 2020

Answer
Lord McFall of Alcluith:
The House of Lords Administration staff are responsible for self-declaring their nationality or citizenship. As at 27 February 2020, the House of Lords Administration employs staff who identify as nationals or citizens of the following 26 countries and nations:
• United Kingdom
• Australia
• Botswana
• Brazil
• Bulgaria
• Colombia
• France
• Germany
• Greece
• Hungary
• India
• Ireland
• Italy
• Jamaica
• Kenya
• Lithuania
• Morocco
• Nigeria
• Poland
• Portugal
• Sierra Leone
• Spain
• Tunisia
• Ukraine
• United Arab Emirates
• United States of America

 

Question
To ask the Senior Deputy Speaker what are the pay ranges for House of Lords staff; and how many staff are employed at each grade. (HL1784)

Answer
Lord McFall of Alcluith:
The following pay ranges are effective from 1 April 2019.

Grade Range Employees at this grade
HL1 £20,762 27
HL2 £21,644 37
HL3 £21,748 – £23,766 45
HL4 £23,870 – £26,868 79
HL5 £26,450 – £30,813 98
HL6 £31,150 – £37,255 70
HL7 £37,500 – £45,583 85
HL8 £50,800 – £62,023 80
HL9 £63,400 – £75,201 8
SB1 £72,500 – £95,964 24
SB1A £78,000 – £108,482 4
SB2 £92,000 – £119,850 7
SB3 £115,000 – £158,805 1
JG4 £188,901 1

 
There are 82 House of Lords employees that are not captured in the above, as they are employed on a rate of pay outside of the grading structure. This group includes those on the Administration Fast Stream, those employed on variable hours contracts within Catering and Retail Services and Hansard, and employees on career break.

