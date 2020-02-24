Lord Roger Roberts

How would Parliament manage without employees from outside the UK?

By | Mon 24th February 2020 - 10:37 am

If the new immigration regulations are forced through, Parliament itself could be very short of staff. That is why I’ve tabled questions to find out exactly how many of the present staff could on appointment have satisfied these regulations. A question that is not permitted is where new recruits will come from and how many meet the demand that they must earn £25,000!

Questions about parliamentary staff would be for the Senior Deputy Speaker. However, his remit only covers matters relating to the House of Lords so he could not answer about House of Commons staff, or staff employed by members of either House. With that in mind, my three questions are:

  • To ask the Senior Deputy Speaker what nationalities are represented among the staff of the House of Lords.
  • To ask the Senior Deputy Speaker how many staff in the House of Lords Catering and Retail Services department are not British nationals.
  • To ask the Senior Deputy Speaker what are the pay ranges for House of Lords staff and how many staff are employed at each grade.

I’ll let readers know what answers I’ve received, remembering that these questions only cover the House of Lords. An MP might ask similar questions in the Commons!

* Lord Roberts of Llandudno is a Liberal Democrat Member of the House of Lords

