Protecting travellers who miss flights because of airport security delays

Imagine you’ve turned up at the airport 3 hours early for your flight. It could be a much-anticipated and saved-for holiday for the whole family or a quick business trip.

You’ve taken out travel insurance which covers you for delays – but then, just as you are getting onto the plane, you’re stopped and questioned by officials for security reasons.

You’re not detained, all’s well, and you’re allowed to fly – but the length of time you were questioned for means you’ve now missed your flight.

You might think your travel insurer will cover you for losses in buying a new ticket.

Contacting your travel insurer, you’re told there is no hard proof of the stop or why it occurred – so they won’t be paying out. Policies often exempt security stops from coverage. The next flight isn’t till tomorrow, so now you have to pay for new flights and accommodation for the night for your whole family.

Worse, many travel companies will not allow you to travel on your original return flight if you didn’t fly out on the outbound flight – so you have to buy another ticket back home for the end of your trip too!

This is the reality for many of those stopped and questioned, but not detained, under ‘Schedule 7’ of the Terrorism Act.

It’s particularly likely to be a reality for those from certain BAME backgrounds: of the 10,000 people stopped last year, 28% were from Asian backgrounds despite making up a far fewer percentage of the travelling populations. In 2018, working with LDCRE, Lib Dem peer Lord Paddick asked the Government to consider collecting further data on religion of those stopped to help monitor for potential discrimination – but this is not a reality yet.

It’s not just people from BAME backgrounds. People with disabilities or certain illnesses can find their equipment or medication needs extra checks beyond the initial screening. Parents travelling with children with different surnames to them often face further scrutiny.

The issue isn’t the checks – it’s the lack of a receipt given by officials to show the check has taken place and why in case you miss your flight.

Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality discussed this with the insurance industry. They suggested a minor reform: security officials should provide a receipt to those stopped and questioned, to allow for fair reimbursement while preventing fraudulent claims.

This would be similar to receipts given for those questioned, not just detained, under Stop and Search in the community. Those stops are much more common than Schedule 7 stops, so the costs and time for providing receipts for Schedule 7 stops should be manageable.

However, when we asked the Government about implementing such a ‘receipt’ solution, they said they will only give receipts for those who are detained – not those questioned, who just given a ‘generic’ leaflet explaining the process. Unsurprisingly, this leaflet is not considered a receipt by travel insurers.

This is a relatively minor issue affecting very small numbers – but it is an important one.

It disproportionally affects non-white passengers, can have a major impact on disabled travellers, and can impact people who don’t take on their partner’s surname before having kids. It can leave passengers significantly out of pocket to the tune of hundreds or thousands of pounds.

LDCRE are lobbying the Government to change this with a simple, quick solution – please write or Tweet to your MP and join our #TravelWhileBAME campaign here.

* Dr Mohsin Khan is Vice-Chair of Lib Dem Campaign for Racial Equality. He is also a member of the Federal Policy Committee and Vice-Chair of the Lib Dem Health and Care Association.