The real north

I have been feeling grim about the prospects of the union, should there be another referendum. I’m trying to figure out what we can do to stop it breaking apart, beyond the empty soundbite of “working together for now, cross-party, towards a better Scotland, regardless of its constitutional state”. Basically making some progress on “the day job” stuff for a while. To do that, we need to figure out what it is nationalists want, because like it or not, there is no Scottish Parliamentary election result in 2021 that doesn’t see us having to find some common ground with the SNP to achieve positive change for Scotland. If we can offer them some of what they want, even without the flags, unicorns and different coloured passports, all the better for Scotland; but also for the Liberal Democrats, and the campaign we may have to fight to remain in the union.

This isn’t about bribery. The passion of independence activists and supporters will not be bought. Anyone that thinks otherwise knows nothing of (or has forgotten) the Scottish people. We have our own character, just like the English and Welsh and Northern Irish. Our own particular brand of stubborn pride. It cannot be a zero sum game. We need to allow ourselves to be proud of our regions and national identities within this union. To be competitive at times and stand in solidarity at others. We can do so by refocusing on the federal nature of our party’s aspirations. But nationalists do not want to hear the F-word. Not when it isn’t feasible and represents another boon to buy time. And that’s all federalism in name only would buy us, even if it were within our gift.

We need to find out what substantive policies we can work together with nationalists – or any party in Holyrood – to address Scotland’s unique problems and challenging, but promising, future. We can stand strong on the need for a better immigration policy, pushing for differentiation without abandoning our values in the south. It’s just pragmatism. We have the numbers to make a difference and present an almost united front to pursue the policy Scotland needs (perhaps fully united, if the Scottish Conservatives’ fury at the new regime is true). The debacle of calling two party-political conferences to tackle the resurgent drug and alcohol death crisis should shame our politicians. But if we can drop the point scoring and sit around the same table, maybe we can start to build more constructive working relationships and start helping these desperate individuals to change their own lives.

There is much the can be accomplished by working together on our common causes north of the border. Unionist ideology will not sway swithering anti-Boris voters any more than the nationalist equivalent will convert pragmatic No voters. We need to prove what we can do when we put that aside.

If people see us make progress, they will see how little the ideology matters. Or perhaps not. Perhaps they’ll still want a new passport and national anthem. But it’s our best chance. And it’s best for Scotland. Our whole union has been stifled by ideological warfare for too long. Like the climate crisis, these issues must be addressed now. They cannot wait. But we can make no progress while entrenched. We must move a little, be open to the unspeakable – another referendum, one day – if it helps them to move a little closer. Only then can we make any progress on Scotland’s unique issues, and those of importance to the whole world.

Sometimes I worry this party might forget where the real north is. It’s a little further up the road than York.

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow University Law graduate who is studying for his Masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy.