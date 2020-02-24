When the caveats within the definition of the IHRA are misused

I wanted to share my experience of submitting a motion defining the definitions of Antisemitism (IHRA) and Islamophobia (APPG). But I decided to not add the caveats (mentioned in this Liberal Democrat Voice article by John Kelly).

You can read my speeches and the motion here.

Firstly, the IHRA definition is clear that it is not anti-Semitic to criticise Israel and lastly, I did not want to single out the Jewish community over geopolitics that they have no link with, no control over, and are not responsible for. As we did adopt the APPG definition of Islamophobia without clarification over geopolitics at the same time, I did not find it fair to condition our support to our Jewish community – here – on foreign policy statements on issues happening 3000 miles away from Britain. I did not want to apply a double standard.

This motion was about protecting people in my constituency where we can by educating as to what racism is, as opposed to what we thought racism was.

I thought it would be easy and straightforward between like-minded councillors, and I was ready to face the opposition with challenging questions.

Well, it was not. I faced strong anti-Israel lobbying from all sides, including ours, and including anti-Semitic tropes that I did not take very well. Because of those two caveats, I stood my ground, saying that definitions of racism are continuously misused anyway and we should not be second-guessing if, or how, people may or may not put those definitions to malicious use. We should not tell victims of racism what racism should look like according to our views. Communities told us what racism is, and it is our duty to listen to them without judgment.

This is where I felt uncomfortable. It was an anti-Israel lobby more than a pro-Palestinian one. It is known that Hamas is committing war crimes against the Palestinians, the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad has committed various violations against Palestinian refugees detained in its prisons, including “torture, electrocution and rape”, and lastly the security and army forces in Egypt have begun to establish a concrete wall on the border with the Gaza Strip. But no clarifications were asked about the definition of Islamophobia such as “it is not islamophobic to criticise the Hamas, the Syrian or Egyptian regimes”. Why?

Those caveats were added to respond to the far right misusing the definition to shut down pro-Palestinians voices, not to justify an anti-Israel agenda supported with anti-Semitic tropes.

This article by Azeem Ibrahim describes my views brilliantly:

When real solutions are left out because of hatred of Israel, Palestinians lose. The far-left only cares about the suffering of the Palestinians when Israel is to blame. They do not offer a critique of specific Israeli policies or seek a means to engage with Israel to mitigate harm in the short term — all the while insisting that they support the Palestinians above all else. Once Palestinians are oppressed by an actor other than Israel, the anti-imperialist left is no longer interested. So, when evidence emerged that Assad’s regime was imprisoning, torturing, and killing Palestinians who supported the opposition, the supposedly pro-Palestinian left was silent. Their supposed love for Palestinians is, in fact, cover for a bitterly anti-Semitic worldview.

* Please note that all comments on this piece will be moderated given the nature of the subject material.

* Alexandrine Kantor is the Liberal Democrat councillor for Wheatley on South Oxfordshire District Council.