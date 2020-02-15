Anti-Semitism  and the IHRA Definition

In September 2018 the Federal Board of the Party adopted the IHRA (International Holocaust Remembrance Association) definition of anti-Semitism. It did so following the recommendation of the Home Affairs Select Committee in its report of 2016 that government and public bodies should adopt this definition, with certain caveats. The definition has been adopted by many universities and local authorities and the UK Government has recently putting pressure on those public bodies that haven’t to do so in the near future.

The basic working definition reads:

Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.

The definition is normally published with examples of manifestations of anti-Semitism – some of which refer to Israel. The Home Affairs Select Committee was concerned that the definition might lead to charges of anti-Semitism being levelled against those who criticised the actions of the Israeli government and recommended the addition of two caveats to the definition if it was to be used by UK public bodies, as follows:

24. We broadly accept the IHRA definition, but propose two additional clarifications to ensure that freedom of speech is maintained in the context of discourse about Israel and Palestine, without allowing antisemitism to permeate any debate. The definition should include the following statements:

1. It is not antisemitic to criticise the Government of Israel, without additional evidence to suggest antisemitic intent.

2. It is not antisemitic to hold the Israeli Government to the same standards as other liberal democracies, or to take a particular interest in the Israeli Government’s policies or actions, without additional evidence to suggest antisemitic intent.

The HASC went on to say:

25. We recommend that the IHRA definition, with our additional caveats, should be formally adopted by the UK Government, law enforcement agencies and all political parties, to assist them in determining whether or not an incident or discourse can be regarded as antisemitic.

The Lib Dem Federal Board took its cue from the Home Affairs Select Committee and adopted the definition as recommended together with the caveats. Sadly, the UK Government and the Conservative and Labour Parties have chosen to adopt the IHRA definition without the caveats. Some local authorities have also done the same.

There is some evidence of the IHRA definition having a chilling effect on political discourse and activity. In 2018 the London Borough of Tower Hamlets refused to allow the Big Cycle Ride for Palestine to hold its closing rally in the borough on these grounds. In a number of universities, attempts have been made to categorise events contesting Israeli policies as anti-Semitic and, in some cases, this has led to the suspension of the event.

I would urge Lib Dem Councillors, when this matter comes before their own Councils, to follow the lead of the Federal Board and insist that the caveats are included. The danger otherwise is that overzealous officials may seek to impede the legitimate activities of local advocacy groups and charities that stick up for the Palestinians. A good example can be taken from Warwick District, where there is a strong local group called Justice for Palestinians, which is led mainly by Jews who are deeply concerned about Palestinian rights and international law. This group made representations to the Council’s Executive Committee about its concerns and the Lib Dem group leader’s proposal to add the Home Affairs Select Committee caveats to the definition was adopted unanimously by the committee on behalf of the Council.

Liberal Democrats will be interested to know that this is an issue in the USA and Canada as well and Kenneth Stern, who was one of the original drafters of the definition, has more than once expressed his dismay that the definition has been misused by right wingers to try and suppress freedom of speech, most recently in the Guardian in December 2019.

* John Kelly is Secretary of Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine and active in Warwick District Lib Dems.