Winning in local elections

Whilst the General Election results were disappointing, we have a set of local elections in May which present our party with an opportunity – to rebuild trust with the electorate ahead of future national elections.

It will most likely be 2024 at the earliest when the next election is, assuming the Government remove the Fixed Term Parliament Act, so that gives us four years to win in local elections across the country and show the electorate that we can be trusted to represent them well at a local level.

Historically, we have done well in parliamentary constituencies where we have done well locally, a point which Paddy drove home time and time again in his speeches and books. Perhaps this is not surprising, given how hard working our councillors are. The same hard-working nature cannot be said for Labour councillors.

In places like Sheffield, we have a real chance to deny Labour a majority. In May last year, we were able to win in the South East of the City, which we have not done for a long time. As well as this, we gained seats in the North of the City too. Hopefully, we can replicate that this year and continue to make gains which will prevent Labour’s control.

By winning seats and then doing the job we have the privilege to do, we can show residents that we will not take them for granted, we will listen to them and we will help to make their lives that little bit better. Whether it be cutting bushes back so that a wheelchair user can access a path, building a partnership between the local residents and police force or pointing residents in the right direction when they have a problem with housing or council tax. We can make a difference and it is this difference which will help to build a new alliance of Lib Dem voters.

This is particularly prevalent in places where Labour has become complacent due to the adage of put a red rosette on and anything/anyone could win, and it presents us with a real opportunity. We have been able to do so many great things in places like Sheffield without running the council. Just think about the improvements we could make to the lives of people if we were in charge.

My appeal to you is this, the local elections give the party a great opportunity to start building ahead of 2024/25. With Corbyn staying in post until April, combined with the complacency of a lot of Labour councillors, it provides us with an opportunity to continue to gain more seats in places like Sheffield. Find your closest set of local elections, get in touch with the campaign team and get yourself knocking on doors, stuffing leaflets, calling voters and help us to take control of wards across the country.

* Tom Purvis is a member of the Sheffield Liberal Democrats and is standing in the local elections in May.