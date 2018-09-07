Sal Brinton

Federal Board decision on the re-adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Association definition of antisemitism

By | Fri 7th September 2018 - 10:26 pm

On Tuesday, the Federal Board of the Liberal Democrats debated the re-adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Association definition of antisemitism.  In 2016, Tim Farron MP, then Leader, stated in Parliament that the party had adopted this definition. He also noted the Home Affairs Select Committee Inquiry into Antisemitism in the UK. Since then the party has used the IHRA definition in complaints and discipline cases involving antisemitism.  

In coming to that decision, as you would expect, we had an informed debate, looking at the IHRA definition and its worked examples (which you can find here and other papers including the Home Affairs Select Committee 2016 Antisemitism Inquiry Report, as well as receiving papers from the Lib Dem Friends of Israel and the Lib Dem Friends of Palestine. 

The Board agreed that the Liberal Democrats reject all prejudice and discrimination based upon race, colour, religion, age, disability, sex or sexual orientation*. In so doing, we confirm our commitment to reject and fight antisemitism both inside and outside the party. We recognise and adopt the 2016 International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism in full, including its worked examples.

In this context we also confirmed that Liberal Democrats also believe that freedom of speech is a fundamental right and a key feature of any democratic society and we noted the contents of House of Commons Home Affairs Select Committee’s 2016 report on Antisemitism in the UK in this regard which said: 

  • It is not antisemitic to criticise the Government of Israel, without additional evidence to suggest antisemitic intent.
  • It is not antisemitic to hold the Israeli Government to the same standards as other liberal democracies, or to take a particular interest in the Israeli Government’s policies or actions, without additional evidence to suggest antisemitic intent.”

In reconfirming this clear and robust stance, Liberal Democrats commit ourselves once more to the fight against antisemitism wherever it is perpetrated, as well as all other forms of discrimination.

*Extract  from the Liberal Democrat Preamble to the Federal Constitution.

* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Walter 7th Sep - 11:52pm
    Hywel Except that the news was first released several days ago, so that it actually appeared in the Jewish News two days ago: https://jewishnews.timesofisrael.com/lib-dems-adopt-full-ihra-definition-of-anti-semitism/ Also...
  • User AvatarMichael 1 7th Sep - 11:42pm
    @John Marriott Leaders: Leaders always get terrible reviews after the first year (or indeed two) in office - look at Paddy's ratings and reviews. And...
  • User AvatarHywel ap Dafydd 7th Sep - 11:35pm
    Well I'm impressed. The news slips out at 10:26 pm on a Friday night, three days after the decision has been made and in the...
  • User AvatarChristian 7th Sep - 10:30pm
    I understand why people are nervous of entryism. But politics is changing, there are plenty of potential Lib Dem’s out there they just need energising...
  • User AvatarBruce Milton 7th Sep - 9:55pm
    Albert Einstein is broadly credited with exclaiming “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results”. It...
  • User AvatarPhilip Knowles 7th Sep - 9:53pm
    I'm sorry but whoever came up with Movement for Moderates wants sacking. Who wants to be moderate? I teach and practice Marketing and often we...