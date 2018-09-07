We must shake this party up

I am tired of being told my ‘natural home’ is the Labour Party just because I’m brown. I am tired of being pointed to the Conservative Party, and told it boasts a diverse set of MPs. I am tired of being told the Liberal Democrats are fine just as we are because the truth is we aren’t.

We must demand better of ourselves. Despite the scepticism that the new slogan ‘Demand Better’ makes us prone to criticism, it’s this attitude of self-improvement that has kept me in the Party, even when my faith has wavered.

We demand better at every conference, every time we’re on the doorstep, or even when we meet in our local areas. That’s why I think brutal honesty will go a long way.

I’m never going to be an MP if I stay with the Lib Dems. I’m never going to see a brown, queer, disabled person as a frontrunner in the leadership race. I will never lead us. Or at least, that’s how I have come to feel since I joined the Party as a seven-year-old. It’s sad that I feel that way, but I’m not alone. I believe in the Liberal Democrat vision, and there are countless others out there, poised to effect change, falling short at the first hurdle of daring to dream they could lead us one day.

That day will come a lot sooner if we open up the Party and launch a free supporter scheme for anyone who believes in a free, fair and open society. Make it easier to stand for office, so you don’t have to have been a paid member for 9-12 months depending on where you live before you’re even eligible for the approval process. Changing how we elect our leader would be even better. We can debate the finer points of voting powers or keeping such systems in check, but I want us to rise to the challenge necessitated by our political situation.

The argument that those who are worthy will inevitably progress to the helm is outdated and untrue. With a snap General Election seeming unlikely, we’re not getting a huge contingent of MPs any time soon. If we are to choose our next leader, and really choose them this time, we need more competition. We need people who have been candidates, in local and national elections, to be able to put their name forward. We need new supporters, bringing their wealth of expertise, to reform our image. We need young people to influence the direction of the Party in a way that acknowledges that older age does not necessarily mean most experienced. We need a bold vision which means that underrepresented groups can direct our Party into a braver future. This isn’t a threat for us. This is a threat for the other political parties out there, who know we have a lot to gain from such radical changes.

From Inspiration Days to local election leadership programmes, members themselves have been a driving force for change. We even voted in shortlists to improve our selections. Yet, these brilliant people are not going to become MPs any time soon, and they cannot compete in a future leadership race at present. Some might fear insidious influence from ill-meaning opposition, but risks can be calculated sensibly. Through open, rigorous debate, we can create a system that both opens us up to supporters and new leadership without compromising our Liberal Democrat values.

We must shake things up. Shake off the accusations that we’re pale and stale. We have great policies and our anti-Brexit campaign appeals to many disaffected voters. However, I also believe that a good MP does not always a good leader make. We all know brilliant leaders, some whom may never even desire to be MP, but are invested in the future of the Party.

Let’s give them a chance to lead us.

Let’s demand better.

* Maria Munir is an international human rights campaigner who uses the pronouns they/them.