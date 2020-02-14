The best thing about the Green New Deal you never knew and why this could be our new superpower

Short of living under a rock since Greta Thurnberg started getting regular visits from her school attendance officer, everyone knows what the Green New Deal is; a government led transformation of our carbon intensive economy to a green one providing lots of well paid jobs in the process.

A few of you might have your suspicions about how it could be paid for ranging from:

hope (economic boom, so taxes!)

to panic (it’s the bees! We need to ignore the cost and just get on with it!)

to cynicism (ahhh, I remember the first Green Deal).

You’d all be wrong.

The Green New Deal should be paid for in the same way we pay for Quantitative Easing (or to give it its proper name, Enriching The Rich Because Trickle Down). At the stroke of a keyboard, money will appear in the government’s accounts, ready for spending into our hot little hands.

OMG! But what about the money we’ll owe China? Haven’t the boomers already screwed the planet? Don’t let them add to the debt mountain!

Keep Calm and Read On. Economics 101 has meant that you think about an economy like a household budget. Money is earnt, then spent. The difference every month is the deficit, the cumulative figure is debt.

Debt is bad. Debt needs to be paid back. Debt means higher taxes. Too much debt means higher interest rates! I don’t care what Ford Prefect says, PANIC!

Hold your horses Milton Friedman! Fear not! Drum roll please……….. Because the UK issues its own currency (just like the USA, Canada, Australia, China), it cannot run out of Pounds Sterling. Don’t get me wrong, it CAN run out of real stuff (labour, raw materials, infrastructure) to spend this money on (which leads to inflation), but it cannot run out of money. There is ALWAYS money to pay for stuff, as long as there is stuff to buy.

I’m just gonna sit here for a while and let that sink in…….

For councils, companies, you and me, money is something we can run out of, save or owe. For a government that issues its own currency, money is not an asset, it’s a tool that can be used to stimulate the real resources of its economy.

So, as long as there’s enough people, steel, aluminium, silicon, carbon fibre and all the rest, we can have a Green New Deal. No one HAS to be taxed to pay for it. Not a single pound HAS to be borrowed to pay for it. Not from China, not from baby Jago’s or Cecily’s indebted future.

This counter to monetarism is called Modern Monetary Theory. Modern Monetary Theory allows us to put government back at the heart of money creation rather than monetarism which puts the emphasis on money being created by debt.

Modern Monetary Theory lets us reclaim the idea of the state; it’s not just a safety net, it can be a springboard for the entire country. We can park tanks under Labour’s gazebo – their ideas are too wrapped up in punishing the rich and centralising control. We can proudly demolish the Tories’ shepherd’s hut who are now exposed as wilfully or unwittingly selfish; austerity was a political choice not a necessity (sorry Coalition Lib Dems). We can expose the lie we’ve all been sold since Jim Callaghan laid out the welcome mat for the IMF, our State is STRONG. We are not at the mercy of the money markets or Google or The Donald – we have our own currency and we have real resources. Let’s get all those people trained for new and exciting green careers and in the meantime, need another 10,000 doctors? Hit that keyboard, there’s the money!

CUE – APPLAUSE!

Oh, but wait a minute, we like 10,000 doctors, and ok we’ve created the money. But we actually need 10,000 doctors not just the money for 10,000 doctors.

Welcome to what we should actually be talking about; managing the real resources of the economy rather than the budget.

Embracing Modern Monetary Theory gives us the power to stand for something people can understand in a single sentence, rather than always being defined about what we’re not. Modern Monetary Theory could be our new superpower and means we can have a message of hope and fairness for all …… We’ll pay for the Green New Deal, will you work with us to make it happen?

* From Oldham East & Saddleworth, Mark Kenyon is a party member, activist and candidate in the May council elections