By-election news

There were six local by-elections yesterday.

First the good (ish) news:

Milford, Waverley council, Surrey, caused by the death of an independent councillor. As you can see the winner was endorsed by the Lib Dems.

Milford (Waverley) result: IND (Gale)*: 50.6% (+16.3)

CON: 36.7% (+17.3)

IND (Egan): 12.7% (+12.7) Independent GAIN from Independent. No LDem (-35.2) and UKIP (-11.1) as prev. Gale was endorsed by the Liberal Democrats. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 14, 2020

But I’m afraid it was not good news in the rest of them.

Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire County Council, caused by the death of a Conservative councillor.

Whaley Bridge (Derbyshire) result: LAB: 50.4% (+22.8)

CON: 28.5% (-6.1)

LDEM: 19.6% (-14.0)

IND: 1.4% (+1.4) Labour GAIN from Conservative. No Grn (-4.1) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 14, 2020

St Ives East (the one in Cambridgeshire), Huntingdonshire council, caused by the resignation of a Conservative councillor.

St Ives East (Huntingdonshire) result: CON: 46.5% (+0.7)

IND: 35.8% (+35.8)

LDEM: 9.1% (-15.7)

LAB: 8.6% (-20.8) Conservative HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 13, 2020

Borehamwood Kenilworth, Hertsmere council, Hertfordshire, caused by the resignation of a Labour councillor.

Borehamwood Kenilworth (Hertsmere) result: CON: 49.0% (+3.5)

LAB: 41.3% (-13.2)

LDEM: 6.6% (+6.6)

GRN: 3.2% (+3.2) Conservative GAIN from Labour. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 14, 2020

We did not stand a candidate in either of the final two by-elections. Can anyone explain why?

Cliffsend and Pegwell, Thanet council, Kent; caused by the resignation of Conservative councillor David Stevens.

Cliffsend & Pegwell (Thanet) result: CON: 50.9% (+14.2)

GRN: 28.5% (+10.4)

LAB: 10.7% (-4.4)

IND: 9.9% (-5.8) Conservative HOLD. No For Britain (-14.4) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 14, 2020

Yoxall, East Staffordshire council, caused by the resignation of a Conservative councillor. We are still awaiting the result here, but again we did not stand a candidate.

As always, many thanks to all the candidates who did stand.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.