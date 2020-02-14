Mary Reid

By-election news

By | Fri 14th February 2020 - 1:57 pm

There were six local by-elections yesterday.

First the good (ish) news:

Milford, Waverley council, Surrey, caused by the death of an independent councillor. As you can see the winner was endorsed by the Lib Dems.

But I’m afraid it was not good news in the rest of them.

Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire County Council, caused by the death of a Conservative councillor.

St Ives East (the one in Cambridgeshire), Huntingdonshire council, caused by the resignation of a Conservative councillor.

Borehamwood Kenilworth, Hertsmere council, Hertfordshire, caused by the resignation of a Labour councillor.

We did not stand a candidate in either of the final two by-elections. Can anyone explain why?

Cliffsend and Pegwell, Thanet council, Kent; caused by the resignation of Conservative councillor David Stevens.

Yoxall, East Staffordshire council, caused by the resignation of a Conservative councillor. We are still awaiting the result here, but again we did not stand a candidate.

As always, many thanks to all the candidates who did stand.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

  • Silvio 14th Feb '20 - 3:37pm

    The forthcoming Local Elections are set to be another bruising night for the Lib Dems. What is the party going to do how long is this decline going to last because as many members point out local politics is the Lib Dems bread and butter …this is s rot that set in proper Ten years ago and must be very depressing.

  • David Becket 14th Feb '20 - 3:48pm

    Lib Dems do well in local elections when they are supported at local level by a national party that has credibility. (e.g last May)

    Currently nationally we are in a mess, which is not fair on local activists. We have not picked ourselves up after the election, we show no national sense of direction, there is no leadership, our communications are dire, starting with an appaling web site. We should have been using the Spring Conference to relaunch ourselves, and not have a keynote speech from an ex leader.

    There is a lot hppening nationally that is dangerous, but Labour is concerned with its own election and we have no message.

    At this rate we will do badly in the locals and come well behind Rory Stewart in London.

