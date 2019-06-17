Grounds for Change: The case for land reform in modern England.

Grounds for Change is an important new book for all those who campaign for economic justice.

The price of land in impacts on Local Council’s ability to increase the supply of homes for rent. This is particularly the case in London and other major towns and cities. Southwark’s Cabinet Member for Social Regeneration, Great Estates and New Council Homes notes:

Council has over 20,000 thousand people on its housing waiting list. Many of those ‘waiting for a home’ are children… thousands have no prospect of finding an affordable, secure and decent place to live unless it is provided by their local Council. But Southwark faces what has become an insuperable problem for elected representatives and policy-makers in many parts of Britain:

“…the extortionate asking prices [sought by sellers of development land]…mean[s] any successful bids [for developable sites] would make a significant hit on the viability of future [council housing] schemes and impose a further burden on an already constrained budget for housing investment.”

The task of building decent and affordable homes – where the need for them is greatest – can only be made manageable if development sites can be brought into use at prices that make it possible to rent, lease or sell new homes at a cost that takes into account the limited means of households whose disposable income places them close to or below the first quartile of the income distribution.

Public policymakers, who want to do the right thing and address the chronic and deep-seated failures of the UK’s housing systems and markets, have been rendered impotent. They have been incapacitated by the march of land monopolists, whose monopoly empowers them and their agents while, at the same time, disempowering new households, young households and, most grievously, poorer households and their representatives.

Work from Civitas has estimated that reforming the Land Compensation Act 1961 could slash 38% off the total development costs of a new scaled-up programme of social housebuilding across England. This would reduce the total cost of building a new social rent home from £354,478 to £217,643 in outer London and from £381,103 to £254,925 in inner London.”

The Conservative politician Iain MacLeod observed:

“You cannot ask men to stand on their own two feet if you give them no ground to stand on’.”

Siobhan Benita, the LibDem London Mayoral candidate for 2020 had made housing a top priority and is focused on providing support to councils to bring empty homes and disused spaces back into use.

Current LibDem policy calls for “Urgent amendment of the New Towns Act to transfer its powers to Local Authorities to acquire land at above existing use value”.

Reform of the Land Compensation Act 1961 to make needed land available at existing use value (excluding the hope value that comes with prospective planning consent for residential development) can make these aspirations a reality at the kind of scale needed.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth