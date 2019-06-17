Prorogueing Parliament will scupper any EU goodwill in Trade Talks, prorogueing the Tory Party Conference is better

Hearing British politicians talk in a cavalier way about proroguing parliament to push through any controversial policy should remind the British of the age when prorogueing and circumventing Parliament was all the rage (and instilled a different rage in the electorate): the reigns of kings James I and Charles I. In trying to get money without having to ask Parliament, Charles adulterated the “Ship Money” statute by applying it not just to the coastal and harbor cities, but to the whole of England. According to its Wikipedia item, demanding Ship Money of its own was possibly even an infringement of Magna Carta.

But prorogueing, closing down parliament will remind many continental politicians and opinionmakers of much more recent events; events that are closely connected to autocracy: Napoleon and the (Interbellum and) Second World War. Spanish news programs and media are sure to refer to the moment in 1981 when a rogue right-wing officer of the paramilitary Guardia Civil, Antonio Tejero, marched in to the Cortes plenary chamber shooting, making MP’s dive for cover behind their desks. It was Tejero’s expressed aim to roll back the “Transicion”-process from Franquista dictatorship to western democracy. Thanks to the Spanish king, he couldn’t.

The ECSC/EEC/EU being founded as a co-operation, if not union, of democracies is sure to react very negatively to any Western European government sidelining its national parliament; Victor Orban was ostracized from the dominant EPP Christian Democratic federation around the European Parliament for doing far less.

This is extra relevant now that a No Deal “crashing out” of the UK is ever more likely, and now that the British Parliament itself is running out of ways to block, prevent that. With No Deal, there is no agreed transition period whatsoever, causing immediate and massive disruption to traffic, trade, transnational production chains, tourism, etcetera. That means that getting things rolling again is of the utmost importance, and that means speedy negotiations between the UK and EU to get arrangements and piecemeal agreements to get things sorted and regularized.

And then any Cavalier (= Tory) Prime Minister will have a massive problem: which EU or Western European politician will receive a European prime minister who has closed “his” parliament to get his way, let alone do serious negotiations with him on anything, however vital and/or urgent? Even Juncker, who addressed Orban as “dictator” but still welcomed him, will be unavailable.

So, anybody aspiring to become British Prime minister, boasting he will “get No Deal Brexit on time” even if it means prorogueing Parliament, should also tell his swooning party members that that will mean a prolonged disruption of the economy and people’s daily lives, on a scale similar to the three day working week of the 1970’s.

If a Cavalier politician is serious about getting a new Brexit Deal, surely it would be wiser not asking the queen to prorogue Parliament, but to prorogue his own party conference until around Christmas? Or is tub-thumping at your Conference more effective than the hard slog of negotiating with an unwieldy Parliament and an EU who say the deal is already closed?

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.