Finding the common ground – becoming truly more united

Yesterday was the third anniversary of the tragic loss of Jo Cox MP. On Saturday, I was at a hustings and heard another Jo, and another member of parliament, Jo Swinson, talk about her. She spoke about how horrible it was to hear Nigel Farage, after the Brexit referendum vote result, say, it had all happened “without a shot being fired!” She actually said it made her feel sick. It makes sense that a woman now a similar age, with similar politics, and same first name, would feel this, knowing a colleague had just been murdered, shot and stabbed!

Yesterday, a man I admire spoke to Nigel Farage on the latter’s radio show. Rory Stewart told Farage that he himself and his new Brexit party must be able to take part in Brexit decisions. I know Rory has been and is a diplomat who builds real bridges, it’s why I have long liked him, but this seemed a bridge too far!

I remember that day Jo Cox died, as I am sure many do, not least those who knew and loved her. Those of us who had only known of her from afar and yet did know of her work, though, were also shocked, and saddened. My wife and I went twice to Westminster to pay tribute, leave flowers and cards, and then sign the book of condolence. I remember being touched to read messages from others, Liberal Democrats amongst the many from her own party, the Labour party, and others.

I joined More United some while ago. It was of course named after the speech she made and words she spoke, that we have more in common than we have that divides us, and that we are therefore more united. As an organisation that works cross party, it is admirable. We know of course it has that at it’s core because our own great, also gone but not forgotten, now, Paddy Ashdown was a founder.

It was poignant to hear Jo, yesterday, say what she did about another Jo. She is one of many MPs, involved with this excellent organisation. Nothing can bring someone back. But thoughts of that person, belief in their efforts, can encourage us. We are surrounded by the fear of hate even more than actual hate. But there is much hate. Although there is also a lot of love, even if there is a lot less talk about it. Rory Stewart talks about it and, in a sense walks the walk, on his many walks, personal or political. We do need dialogue. We must talk to others. Even Farage. I find it hard to feel love for him, though I do not feel hate at all. I do feel we have little in common and are not more united, with many.

How we bridge that divide is a question unanswered and maybe unanswerable? For building of any bridges, needs finding common ground, before becoming truly more united.

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.