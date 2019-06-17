Ed’s Day – June 2019

Today was mostly about the online hustings – as Sal Brinton said, the first to be held online by a political party in the UK to choose its leader.

Here are some of his highlights:

Thank you @EdwardJDavey for saying that we need more council housing. It’s crucial to enable people to have decent housing. #LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge — Rachel Lewis 🔶🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@Rachel_J_Lewis) June 17, 2019

.@EdwardJDavey talking about UK becoming world leader in tidal power; need to de-carbonise and reduce plastic, ban fracking and re-assess GDP as the primary economic measure. I like what I’m hearing. #LibDemLeadership — Emma Hunneyball 🔶 (@EmmaHunneyball) June 17, 2019

Post-hustings debate in our household. Both candidates very good, especially impressed by Ed Davey who was calm and knowledgeable. Tough call to make #Libdemleadership — Daniel Clark (@danielclarkfca) June 17, 2019

Earlier, he had visited a project in his constituency as part of Learning Disabilities Week:

This #LDWeek19 we must commit to improving support & accessibility for people with learning disabilities. Crucial politicians do more to listen to their perspectives Earlier this year I was pleased to meet with @Hftonline to discuss these issues & more- see below: https://t.co/rUeUtBqEOI — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 17, 2019

And he had a wide-ranging interview with the New Statesman:

Talking about electoral pacts and tactical voting:

Never say never” is his verdict on both. “The climate change emergency is so great that if there are things that we need to do together to make sure we address that, we have to go the extra mile.” “But I do feel a bit like over the Remain issue, where we proved beyond doubt that we were the leading Remain party by a long way, and we got Remain votes behind us and I would argue on climate change, we are the climate change party, and people should get behind us, because we’re likely to win many, many more seats than the Greens are. I don’t know what the Greens’ top number they can win is, but it’s a lot lower than ours. And I think we have a chance to break through, even under first-past-the-post, in areas that the Greens would struggle. So, if you think the issues out there are about Brexit and about climate change, the Liberal Democrats are the vehicle for those policy areas, and my strategic plan wouldn’t be some deal with the Greens.”

Ed’s website is here and you can follow him on Twitter here.