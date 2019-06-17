The Voice

Ed’s Day – June 2019

Today was mostly about the online hustings – as Sal Brinton said, the first to be held online by a political party in the UK to choose its leader.

Here are some of his highlights:

 

Earlier, he had visited a project in his constituency as part of Learning Disabilities Week:

And he had a wide-ranging interview with the New Statesman:

Talking about electoral pacts and tactical voting:

Never say never” is his verdict on both. “The climate change emergency is so great that if there are things that we need to do together to make sure we address that, we have to go the extra mile.”

“But I do feel a bit like over the Remain issue, where we proved beyond doubt that we were the leading Remain party by a long way, and we got Remain votes behind us and I would argue on climate change, we are the climate change party, and people should get behind us, because we’re likely to win many, many more seats than the Greens are. I don’t know what the Greens’ top number they can win is, but it’s a lot lower than ours. And I think we have a chance to break through, even under first-past-the-post, in areas that the Greens would struggle. So, if you think the issues out there are about Brexit and about climate change, the Liberal Democrats are the vehicle for those policy areas, and my strategic plan wouldn’t be some deal with the Greens.”

  • nigel hunter 17th Jun '19 - 10:17pm

    Modular Housing, factory build can be produced cheaper than existing techniques. Mass production could further reduce the cost. THESE ARE NOT PREFABS! European countries have estates of them. If we are to be a radical party we must change the housing system.
    Electric planes WHICH DO EXIST can be further produced for short haul flights ,say Manchester to Yeadon airport Leeds. These could be added to our housing and environmental policies to move forward in this century

