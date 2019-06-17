Jo’s Day – 17th June 2019

Funnily enough, the big thing in Jo’s day was the online hustings too.

Here are some of her highlights.

#LibDemLeadership love @joswinson suggesting that we should take a leaf out of New Zealand's book and base the economy on wellbeing! — Theo Long 🔶 (@TheoLong1999) June 17, 2019

Jo actually standing up for the evidence-based health model of drug policy! Yes! #LibDemLeadership — 🔸🔶 Alisdair Calder McGregor 🔶🔸 (@A_C_McGregor) June 17, 2019

Needs we need to be more aware, have more support and do this at all level. We must be much more aware of our privilege – talks of how she's never experiences racial hatred or stop and search and how privileged that makes her. #LibDemLeadership — Duncan Moore 🔶 🇪🇺 (@DuncanMSussex) June 17, 2019

Earlier in the day, Jo had been questioning the Government about the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

