And the winner of the Channel 4 Tory leader debate is…..

Mon 17th June 2019

…. Well, Krishan Guru-Murthy, obviously.

He wasn’t leaving any of the candidates any wiggle room, especially on the question about their weaknesses. You know how we are all told to say something like “impatience” or :”I work too hard.” Well, Michael Gove tried to get away with the former and Guru-Murthy unleashed a charge of hypocrisy on his head. How could he  support severe consequences for people on drugs charges and get away with it himself?

No wonder Boris didn’t show up He would have been eviscerated on live tv by a competent anchor. He would not have lasted five minutes. There was no incentive for him to show up. Presumably he thinks he’ll get an easier ride on the BBC on Tuesday.

Frankly, the thought of any of the Tory hopefuls as PM brings me out in hives.

Caroline Voaden, our new MEP n the South East, sees little  hope.

Out of all of them, Rory Stewart comes across as a proper human being. But I still wouldn’t want this Brexiteer as Prime Minister.

However the bar is so low that you have to slither on your belly to get under it.

Each of them would lead us into a Brexit that would make us poorer for pure party reasons. They could try and unite the country around a different course but they won’t.

It’s pretty shocking, also, that one candidate, Dominic Raab, is talking about cutting Parliament out of the decision making process. So prepare for a constitutional crisis if he gets anywhere near power. The others had similar types of Fantasy Brexit to put before viewers.

I have to say that Celebrity Gogglebox was the perfect antidote to the debate.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

