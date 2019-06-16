The Voice

Ed’s weekend – 16 June 2019

By | Sun 16th June 2019 - 11:07 pm

For Ed, the Nottingham hustings were a return to the place of his birth.

He spoke to the local newspaper.

I’ve always been very fond of Nottingham and I’m actually a Notts County supporter. It’s been a very difficult year for us but hopefully we’ll bounce back.”

He faced a challenging time aged 12 when his mother developed secondary bone cancer, and he became her carer for the next three years, before her death.

He was then brought up by his grandparents.

He added: “I was extremely fortunate to earn a scholarship to study at the Nottingham High School for 10 years, before I moved on to university.”

There’s a barrier between him and Ken Clarke, though:

“I am an admirer of Ken Clarke as a Conservative who has stood by his beliefs with Europe. Only problem is, he’s a Forest fan.”

Ed remembered Jo Cox on the third anniversary of her murder:

And he’s not impressed that some funders of the Johnson and Hunt campaigns are climate change deniers.

He spoke to the New Statesman about how he sees relationships with other parties:

“But I do feel a bit like over the Remain issue, where we proved beyond doubt that we were the leading Remain party by a long way, and we got Remain votes behind us and I would argue on climate change, we are the climate change party, and people should get behind us, because we’re likely to win many, many more seats than the Greens are. I don’t know what the Greens’ top number they can win is, but it’s a lot lower than ours. And I think we have a chance to break through, even under first-past-the-post, in areas that the Greens would struggle. So, if you think the issues out there are about Brexit and about climate change, the Liberal Democrats are the vehicle for those policy areas, and my strategic plan wouldn’t be some deal with the Greens.”

Ed’s website is here and you can follow him on Twitter here.

