Jo’s Weekend – 15-16 June 2019

It’s the third weekend of the campaign and that means hustings. From the north west on Friday night, the hustings train moved to Leeds on Saturday morning and Nottingham in the evening.

She took time to remember Jo Cox, the Labour MP who was murdered 3 years ago today.

To honour Jo Cox, we must take inspiration from what she stood for – a passionate public servant who challenged hatred and believed our politics could be kinder, fairer, more inclusive. That spirit is more important today than ever beforehttps://t.co/v7whfFt47v#moreincommon — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 16, 2019

This Radio 4 profile featured some familiar voices and you can find out which band she liked as a teenager, listen to a fascinating excerpt from a school essay and find out the first song at her wedding – as well as some anecdotes from her first election campaign.

And there’s always room for a Douglas Adams reference:

Happy Birthday @duncanhames….

you're certainly my answer to life, the universe and everything 😊 pic.twitter.com/H5sflnb2FQ — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 16, 2019

Jo’s website is here and you can follow her on Twitter here.