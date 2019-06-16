NewsHound

Sal speaks on the momentous steps forward for the Lib Dems

By | Sun 16th June 2019 - 2:55 pm

In her monthly column on the Lib Dem website, Sal Brinton talks about how far we’ve come in the last month!

One thing is evident: the high calibre of our councillors and MEPs. We are back with a campaigning zeal and will be able to fight for residents, our country and against Brexit. I certainly plan to keep campaigning until we stop Brexit so they can stay there for the full five years until 2024 and I know you will too!

And on Friday we welcomed Chuka Umunna, MP for Streatham, to the Liberal Democrats. He has worked with us over the last three years to help fight Brexit, and defeat the Government. He recognises that we are the pro-European, liberal, centre-ground party and I am delighted he has made the decision to join us. He’s already working with his local Liberal Democrats!

I also want to welcome to the more than 20,000 new members of the Party this newsletter is going to for the first time!

She talked about our very clear message and how this has helped us cut though.

It’s clear that people are joining us from all parties and none because with politics as febrile as it is, we’re the one party that’s absolutely clear. We want to stop Brexit. “Bollocks to Brexit” was our clarion call during the European Elections and oh boy! were we heard!

She also dangles the prospect of more success – Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire. But we all have to work hard to get her there.

You can read her whole column here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

One Comment

  • Paul Barker 16th Jun '19 - 4:10pm

    Right now we are one of 4 British Parties clustered between 20% & 23% of the Vote (probably), hence the hilarious headline about a “Boris Surge” when The Tories get 21%, in one Poll.
    The fly in the ointment is that our 20% wish would get us 50 MPs or thereabouts. However, we now near the tipping point where our Votes would begin to get us hundreds of MPs, another 2-3% would probably put us over 100 Seats & the growth would accelerate above that.
    The next Month could be even more exciting than the last.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarbernard aris 16th Jun - 5:19pm
    In talking to Dutchmen (and -women) who have lived and worked in London, I keep hearing the complaint that the bike lanes Boris was proud...
  • User AvatarThomas 16th Jun - 4:47pm
    Michael BG - "The figures I was presenting were UK figures. It is unlikely that in the medium term that M-X will be negative with...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 16th Jun - 4:43pm
    Michael BG, "To discuss other definitions is just to complicate things." Defintions are important in economics. If you are not talking the same langaguage you...
  • User AvatarPaul Barker 16th Jun - 4:10pm
    Right now we are one of 4 British Parties clustered between 20% & 23% of the Vote (probably), hence the hilarious headline about a "Boris...
  • User Avatarfrankie 16th Jun - 3:21pm
    Worth pointing out why they may not want to go to the membership. Be a bit embarrassing fessing up to how few their are.
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 16th Jun - 3:07pm
    @ Thomas, Your examples require running a trade surplus. Which could be possible but the government would have to intervene to keep the value of...