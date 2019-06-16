Sal speaks on the momentous steps forward for the Lib Dems

In her monthly column on the Lib Dem website, Sal Brinton talks about how far we’ve come in the last month!

One thing is evident: the high calibre of our councillors and MEPs. We are back with a campaigning zeal and will be able to fight for residents, our country and against Brexit. I certainly plan to keep campaigning until we stop Brexit so they can stay there for the full five years until 2024 and I know you will too! And on Friday we welcomed Chuka Umunna, MP for Streatham, to the Liberal Democrats. He has worked with us over the last three years to help fight Brexit, and defeat the Government. He recognises that we are the pro-European, liberal, centre-ground party and I am delighted he has made the decision to join us. He’s already working with his local Liberal Democrats! I also want to welcome to the more than 20,000 new members of the Party this newsletter is going to for the first time!

She talked about our very clear message and how this has helped us cut though.

It’s clear that people are joining us from all parties and none because with politics as febrile as it is, we’re the one party that’s absolutely clear. We want to stop Brexit. “Bollocks to Brexit” was our clarion call during the European Elections and oh boy! were we heard!

She also dangles the prospect of more success – Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire. But we all have to work hard to get her there.

You can read her whole column here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.