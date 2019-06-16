A good reason to check your emails

If you are a party member and you don’t know about the leadership hustings taking place between Ed Davey and Jo Swinson tomorrow night, you might want to check your emails as you will have an invitation to them.
You will need to RSVP in order to be sent the link to the proceedings.
It’s taking place tomorrow night at 7pm. If you can’t make it then, it will be uploaded to the party website after the event.g
Here’s the two in action at the London hustings to whet your appetite:
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I’m not free at the time of the event tomorrow and I doubt my question would be chosen but I would really like to know the answer as it could determine how, or if, I vote:
A simple yes or no. if it was up to you personally would you welcome our former parliamentary colleague Councillor David Ward back into the Party?