Jo Swinson and the art of disagreeing well

When I was at London University in the latter 1980’s studying History and Politics, a particular incident made an impact on me and I recall it clearly.

I was in a politics tutorial, one in which the very mild mannered, but enthusiastic, tutor, a delightful German of young middle age, had got the class to be a sort of forum for topical discussion. “What shall we discuss today, then?” He said, one day, as often he did. He was greeted by silence, as often he was!

“Any suggestions?” He said, again trying to enthuse. He was greeted by silence, again nobody very enthused. I was very enthusiastic, but said nothing, because I rarely did say anything, and was very political, elected during those university years as a President of the Student Union, and I did not want to be pushy or too showy.

“How to begin?” The tutor reflected. “Who would like to go first?” he asked. ” Shall we say..er..ladies…first?” – he suggested.

“I object to that!” A shout went out from a student wearing a “Support the Sandinistas, Free Nicaragua !” T shirt . ” Er.. Sorry, em.. what was that?” – The tutor interjected.

“That’s sexist!” the student swiftly responded. ” Em… I am very sorry… I do not want to cause offence…”, the tutor continued “It is just…an expression..to say…perhaps someone would like to start?”

“Well, I think it’s wrong and I don’t like it!” came the reply, her tone, staunch. “Er..what does anybody else think…perhaps we could have this as the …er subject of our…discussion?” – came the offer from our tutor. The result was that the session was a frank and fair discussion in which the very quiet class all seemed to come to life, in which, the gentle German tutor chaired and steered with decorum and diplomacy. The student objector, expressed herself with gusto, and all, including her, were satisfied, and civilised, too!

Forward thirty years and Jo Swinson has said recently, we have lost the art of disagreeing well. And well she might, for she is right! She, like me and most, knows, that in the era of social media frenzy, and of populist politics, calm has become noisy, sensible has become boisterous, moderate has become extreme.

As someone myself who favours working cross-party, this lost art of disagreeing well, is one I see being revived by our new leader, Jo Swinson. Her attraction to it as an art form to be developed, is something that attracted me to her, and a reason why I campaigned and voted for her.

It is all the more reason why I support her now as she begins to make headway on this journey. Some are calling her “shouty” and “pushy”. I think she is eloquent and strong. Opponents are saying, the Liberal Democrats have made a mistake. I say I and we made the right choice. There are even those who have suggested that she should keep her, in my view, wonderfully expressive hands still! I do not think it is sexism that is behind these taunts. I believe her stance would have been one Ed Davey would have gone with also, and faced his own taunting. I do believe it is tribalism and iliberalism that is at the basis of the criticism from the echo chamber. The default position is to think the worst of people. Jo Swinson just being realistic, becomes, Jo Swinson is a Tory enabler. Jo Swinson fights Brexit, has morphed into Jo Swinson backs Johnson.

It hasn’t influenced me. …Other than to make me even more aware of how good she is at what she does, the interviews given, the speech made, the view, she has, on who could actually command a majority in the House.

I didn’t think that tutor meant to be anything other than polite in a language that was not his first, all those years ago. But that class, thanks to him, found the art of disagreeing well. I think Jo Swinson has a lot to offer to help to revive it!

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.