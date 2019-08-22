News Meerkat

LibDem council chief: Government ‘must not crucify Portsmouth’ over Brexit

By | Thu 22nd August 2019 - 11:00 am

Embed from Getty Images

The BBC reports:

The leader of Portsmouth City Council says he can not allow government inaction to “crucify Portsmouth” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson said the authority and Hampshire County Council had already spent £4m on preparations to avoid gridlock near the city’s port.

The government has just announced port towns in England will receive an extra £9m to pay for preparations.

But Mr Vernon-Jackson said the money was “too little, too late”.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme, the Lib Dem council leader said the government had so far refunded £350,000 of the £4m and it was unclear how the £9m would be allocated.

“We’ve had to plan so the whole of the south coast on the M27 doesn’t grind to a halt,” he said.

“The check-in gate for the lorries is really close to the motorway – 14 lorry lengths away.

“For the first time in 40 years, every lorry will have to have pre-customs clearance.

“Even if it is just two minutes extra for their check-in period, the government is saying we are likely to have 60 lorries queuing on to the motorway.”

You can read the full article here.

* News Meerkat - keeping a look-out for Liberal Democrat news. Meerkat photo by Paul Walter

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 22nd Aug - 10:54am
    I don’t really understand why members can’t recognise we are a left of centre party, with the Tories as right of centre. Looking at the...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 22nd Aug - 10:47am
    @JohnBicknell I certainly don't want our Liberal Party to be a pale imitation of Labour. Having spent more years than I care to remember as...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 22nd Aug - 10:41am
    Arguably, any party with a capacity to take power in this country is by definition part of 'the Establishment', as we seem to be understanding...
  • User AvatarJohn Bicknell 22nd Aug - 10:39am
    Sadly, too many on LDV want the Lib Dems to become a pale imitation of the Labour Party. Any party that does not have the...
  • User AvatarMartin 22nd Aug - 10:30am
    David Raw: Of course we are an establishment party, we have a history that goes back centuries, we work within the established system in order...
  • User AvatarPaul Bennett 22nd Aug - 10:23am
    I clicked on this article thinking it was about preservation of informal recreation spaces - bits of undeveloped land used by kids to play football...
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy