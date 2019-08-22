LibDem council chief: Government ‘must not crucify Portsmouth’ over Brexit

The leader of Portsmouth City Council says he can not allow government inaction to “crucify Portsmouth” in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Gerald Vernon-Jackson said the authority and Hampshire County Council had already spent £4m on preparations to avoid gridlock near the city’s port.

The government has just announced port towns in England will receive an extra £9m to pay for preparations.

But Mr Vernon-Jackson said the money was “too little, too late”.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme, the Lib Dem council leader said the government had so far refunded £350,000 of the £4m and it was unclear how the £9m would be allocated.

“We’ve had to plan so the whole of the south coast on the M27 doesn’t grind to a halt,” he said.

“The check-in gate for the lorries is really close to the motorway – 14 lorry lengths away.

“For the first time in 40 years, every lorry will have to have pre-customs clearance.

“Even if it is just two minutes extra for their check-in period, the government is saying we are likely to have 60 lorries queuing on to the motorway.”