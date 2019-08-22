Paul Walter

Irish Travellers deserve our respect – just like any other ethnic group

By | Thu 22nd August 2019 - 9:30 am



(Above) #DontTeachHate short video from The Traveller Movement

I was very struck by this quote from Chris Baughurst of the Gypsy,Roma,Traveller Police Association (Thames Valley branch), speaking at the Green party Summer Gathering in Reading last Saturday:

We are the only ethnicity in this country where it is openly acceptable to denigrate us, people to say things, and no one bats an eyelid.

I recently dug through the Twitter archive relating to a recent event (which I will not specify, as it is now sub judice) and found over 100 separate incidents in the last week alone where Twitter users were (in arguable contravention of Twitter’s own rules) “abusive or harmful” in ‘directing hate towards a protected category’, in relation to Irish Travellers (a UK government registered ethnic group).

Most of the relevant tweets used a grossly derogatory word beginning with “p” or an abusive word beginning with “g” and ending in “o”. Some of the worst tweets combined those words with the word “scumbag”, the word “vermin” or a slang word for excrement. All made generalised remarks about the grouping and some expressed the view that drastic action should be taken against that group, in contravention of their basic human rights. (I have reported 90+ incidents to Twitter and I am now having to deal with a blizzard of emails from them asking for further information). The short video above gives even more graphic illustrations of such routine abuse, collated by the Traveller Movement.

Just like Chris Baughurst says, if such abuse was directed at any other ethnic group, then people would be generally appalled. Such abuse is not considered acceptable in polite society. So why does it go unremarked when it is directed at Irish Travellers? This is a totally unacceptable anomaly which needs to corrected.

We have a tradition of tolerance and politeness in the United Kingdom. We should extend that tolerance and politeness to all ethnic groups without exception.

We don’t normally make generalisations about groups based on the behaviour of one person or a few people. So we shouldn’t do it for the Roma, Gypsy and Traveller community. They have human rights too!

I am extremely proud that our own Party President Sal Brinton is Patron of the Traveller Movement, which promotes “the inclusion of Gypsies, Roma and Travellers through community engagement, advocating their human rights and leading on powerful research to shape policy.” Sal has, in particular, spoken about the importance of education in breaking down prejudice against GRT communities. In a foreword to the Traveller Movement report “The last acceptable form of racism?“, she wrote:

The pervasive discriminatory behaviour directed toward Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people is borne out of ignorance and is usually based on ill-informed cultural stereotypes. This lack of understanding or cultural awareness causes significant damage to the trust Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities have in British society; and perhaps understandably leads to them withdrawing from the support and services they desperately need. This is precisely why education is so important. Prejudice and hate is not a characteristic we are born with: it is a learned behaviour. The most powerful tool to combating prejudice in this regard is to ensure children understand and are taught about GRT culture and people.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Bicknell 22nd Aug - 11:20am
    Happy to agree with you on those points, David (Warren).
  • User AvatarSteve Trevethan 22nd Aug - 11:04am
    Might it be that while we follow the current "Economic" theory and practices we are an "Establishment Party"? Do the current Neo-Conservative/Liberal beliefs and actio...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 22nd Aug - 11:01am
    @ Martin "Of course you can point to details where in coalition the Party let down particular groups, but whether or not mistaken, it would...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 22nd Aug - 10:54am
    I don’t really understand why members can’t recognise we are a left of centre party, with the Tories as right of centre. Looking at the...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 22nd Aug - 10:47am
    @JohnBicknell I certainly don't want our Liberal Party to be a pale imitation of Labour. Having spent more years than I care to remember as...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 22nd Aug - 10:41am
    Arguably, any party with a capacity to take power in this country is by definition part of 'the Establishment', as we seem to be understanding...
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy