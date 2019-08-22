Irish Travellers deserve our respect – just like any other ethnic group





(Above) #DontTeachHate short video from The Traveller Movement

We are the only ethnicity in this country where it is openly acceptable to denigrate us, people to say things, and no one bats an eyelid.

I was very struck by this quote from Chris Baughurst of the Gypsy,Roma,Traveller Police Association (Thames Valley branch), speaking at the Green party Summer Gathering in Reading last Saturday:

I recently dug through the Twitter archive relating to a recent event (which I will not specify, as it is now sub judice) and found over 100 separate incidents in the last week alone where Twitter users were (in arguable contravention of Twitter’s own rules) “abusive or harmful” in ‘directing hate towards a protected category’, in relation to Irish Travellers (a UK government registered ethnic group).

Most of the relevant tweets used a grossly derogatory word beginning with “p” or an abusive word beginning with “g” and ending in “o”. Some of the worst tweets combined those words with the word “scumbag”, the word “vermin” or a slang word for excrement. All made generalised remarks about the grouping and some expressed the view that drastic action should be taken against that group, in contravention of their basic human rights. (I have reported 90+ incidents to Twitter and I am now having to deal with a blizzard of emails from them asking for further information). The short video above gives even more graphic illustrations of such routine abuse, collated by the Traveller Movement.

Just like Chris Baughurst says, if such abuse was directed at any other ethnic group, then people would be generally appalled. Such abuse is not considered acceptable in polite society. So why does it go unremarked when it is directed at Irish Travellers? This is a totally unacceptable anomaly which needs to corrected.

We have a tradition of tolerance and politeness in the United Kingdom. We should extend that tolerance and politeness to all ethnic groups without exception.

We don’t normally make generalisations about groups based on the behaviour of one person or a few people. So we shouldn’t do it for the Roma, Gypsy and Traveller community. They have human rights too!

I am extremely proud that our own Party President Sal Brinton is Patron of the Traveller Movement, which promotes “the inclusion of Gypsies, Roma and Travellers through community engagement, advocating their human rights and leading on powerful research to shape policy.” Sal has, in particular, spoken about the importance of education in breaking down prejudice against GRT communities. In a foreword to the Traveller Movement report “The last acceptable form of racism?“, she wrote:

The pervasive discriminatory behaviour directed toward Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people is borne out of ignorance and is usually based on ill-informed cultural stereotypes. This lack of understanding or cultural awareness causes significant damage to the trust Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities have in British society; and perhaps understandably leads to them withdrawing from the support and services they desperately need. This is precisely why education is so important. Prejudice and hate is not a characteristic we are born with: it is a learned behaviour. The most powerful tool to combating prejudice in this regard is to ensure children understand and are taught about GRT culture and people.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.